Netflix Gives 'Locke & Key' Season 2 First Look, Release Date

Netflix opened an exciting new door for Locke & Key fans on Tuesday. Season 2 of the series premieres in October of 2021, and fans now have their first look at the new installment. That includes behind-the-scenes footage and some set photos to get the hype going.

Locke & Key Season 2 is the latest Netflix original series to get a bump from "Geeked Week," the streamer's week of major announcements for genre hits. This one was highly anticipated since Locke & Key Season 1 premiered over a year ago now in February of 2020. It was renewed not long after but with the COVID-19 pandemic in the way, a premiere this soon was never a certainty. Thankfully, it looks like the Locke siblings have been busy while the rest of us were behind closed doors.



The latest door is unlocked. Locke & Key Season 2 is coming this October. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/fpmkpkAbK9 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 8, 2021

Warning: there are spoilers ahead for Locke & Key Season 1! Netflix wasted no time beating around the bush in promotions for Locke & Key Season 2. The promo reminded viewers that Gabe (Griffin Gluck) turned out to be a demon at the end of the season, and the new photos show him striking a threatening aura. It won't be long before the Locke family figures out how dangerous he is judging by the image where he holds a sharp object threateningly against Eden (Hallea Jones).

In another shot, Gabe appears to be in a confrontation with Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Scot (Petrice Jones), indicating that their love triangle is coming to a head. Meanwhile, we see the Locke Siblings with their heads together, clearly back to cooperating well, and other characters getting to know each other. However, the most fantastical image shows Kinsey somehow walking across the surface of a lake with her phone and sketchbook in her arms, and an ornate raft made to look like a swan trailing behind her.

Whatever this shot means, fans will have to wait a few more months to find out. Locke & Key Season 2 is now scheduled for release in October, and Netflix already renewed it for a third season back in December. Production schedules show that Season 2 wrapped filming in mid-April, and work on Season 3 began in early May after a very short break. The work is expected to continue until September.



Locke & Key is based on a graphic novel series by the same name written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Zach Howard. If you can't wait for the premiere, you can buy those books in print or digital format here on Amazon. Otherwise, Locke & Key Season 2 hits Netflix in October.

