'Stranger Things' Adds Horror Icon Robert Englund to Season 4 of Netflix Hit

Netflix's hit sci-fi series Stranger Things has added horror icon Robert Englund of Nightmare on Elm Street fame to the cast for its upcoming fourth season. According to TV Line, the Freddy Krueger actor will be appearing in a recurring role for Season 4 of Stranger Things playing Victor Creel, a demented character who was remanded to a psychiatric hospital for a brutal murder in the '50s.

Along with Englund, Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands), Mason Dye (Bosch), Nikola Djuricko (Legends) and Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones‘ Jaqen H’ghar) will also be joining Stranger Things in recurring roles. There will be a few additions to the main cast as well, with Jamie Campbell Bower (the Twilight franchise), Eduardo Franco (American Vandal) and Joseph Quinn (Howard’s End).

Notably, previously recurring stars Brett Gelman (conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman) and Priah Ferguson (Lucas's little sister Erica Sinclair) have been elevated to series regulars for the new season. The new and elevated cast members join series regulars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Cara Buono. It also appears that Maya Hawke will reprise her role from Season 3.

In August, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the show and clarified Season 4 is not planned to be the final season for Stranger Things, as previously speculated. "Season four won't be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is," said Ross. "[The COVID-19 pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story."

Regarding the shooting status at the time, Ross explained that "everyone's excited to get back to work, but the priority is the safety of the cast and crew, and that will dictate when we go back." He continued: "We've had a lot more time to work on the scripts. For the first time, we have all the scripts written and we're able to look at it as a whole piece and make adjustments." The show has since resumed production. At this time, Stranger Things Season 4 does not have an announced premiere date.