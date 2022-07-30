Netflix Canceled Another Show Without You Realizing It

Netflix has a tendency to just stop making the shows you love without news ever formally revealing that the company canceled it. The company doesn't want to share that a project failed by having it plastered in Hollywood trades, and creators just want to move on to what's next without the rejection being advertised. U.S. fans of the show Standing Up might be wondering when Season 2 is coming out, but we're sad to report that, despite word not making it to major American outlets, the show was quietly canceled earlier in 2022.

As spotted by What's on Netflix, the French show was deemed dead back on May 12. This decision came just under two months after Season 1 premiered on March 18. News of Standing Up's cancellation broke via Les Inrockuptibles, a French publication. The outlet said the decision not to renew the Fanny Herrero-created series simply came down to viewership. The show did not draw a big enough audience to justify its budget, with What's on Netflix noting that Standing Up never even cracked Netflix's global or U.S. top 10 lists.

"We have made the difficult decision not to renew [Standing Up] for a second season, after almost three years of working together and a fruitful collaboration with Fanny Herrero, Les Films du Kiosque and all the team," Netflix's statement read (as translated by Google Translate).

Herrero also issued a statement in French, which, as translated, read, "I'm obviously sad and disappointed that Netflix hasn't let the series settle in more, given the enthusiastic, affectionate reception and testimonials from the press and the audience, full of young people we don't know, who insisted on its freshness. What remains is the pride of having done it with my team, of having enjoyed creating these characters who revealed four magnificent actors, Mariama Gueye, Jean Siuen, Younès Boucif and Elsa Guedj."

Despite the show ending, all past episodes of the series are still streaming on Netflix for those interested.