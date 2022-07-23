Netflix Canceled an Acclaimed Creator's New Show

Netflix has been navigating tough terrain in 2022, due to missed subscription targets and a tanking stock price. One of the streaming service's responses to the turmoil was to cancel a ton of shows, including numerous animated shows that were in development. While we here at PopCulture.com and other mainstream outlets covered the scrapping of shows like Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire and Meghan Markle's Pearl, another important project was nixed to minimal attention from news sites, us included.

As reported by What's on Netflix and AWN.com at the time, Netflix also canceled Kung-Fu Space Punch, the next project from Jorge R. Gutierrez, in the midst of the recent animation cuts. Gutierrez directed the movie The Book of Life and the acclaimed Netflix animated series Maya and the Three. Gutierrez broke the news on May 28, noting that the limited series' "healthy budget" led to its demise.

my beloved kung space western is not moving forward at Netflix Animation :( pic.twitter.com/0iwzCvGRHx — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 27, 2022

The creator stressed that the concept is not "dead," and he will pitch it to other studios, noting that it had previously stalled at other outlets. However, fans were still heartbroken that the show is — at best — delayed even longer and won't sit beside Maya and the Three on the immensely popular streaming service. Scroll through to read more of Gutierrez's tweets on the cancellation and fans' reactions to the news.