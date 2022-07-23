Netflix Canceled an Acclaimed Creator's New Show
Netflix has been navigating tough terrain in 2022, due to missed subscription targets and a tanking stock price. One of the streaming service's responses to the turmoil was to cancel a ton of shows, including numerous animated shows that were in development. While we here at PopCulture.com and other mainstream outlets covered the scrapping of shows like Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire and Meghan Markle's Pearl, another important project was nixed to minimal attention from news sites, us included.
As reported by What's on Netflix and AWN.com at the time, Netflix also canceled Kung-Fu Space Punch, the next project from Jorge R. Gutierrez, in the midst of the recent animation cuts. Gutierrez directed the movie The Book of Life and the acclaimed Netflix animated series Maya and the Three. Gutierrez broke the news on May 28, noting that the limited series' "healthy budget" led to its demise.
my beloved kung space western is not moving forward at Netflix Animation :( pic.twitter.com/0iwzCvGRHx— Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 27, 2022
The creator stressed that the concept is not "dead," and he will pitch it to other studios, noting that it had previously stalled at other outlets. However, fans were still heartbroken that the show is — at best — delayed even longer and won't sit beside Maya and the Three on the immensely popular streaming service. Scroll through to read more of Gutierrez's tweets on the cancellation and fans' reactions to the news.
Slide 1
and this Netflix version was an action packed love story with the reincarnations of Maya and Zatz as an outlaw and space sheriff. For anyone who saw the Annecy presentation this was that times 100!— Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 28, 2022
"swear to god Netflix is just shooting itself in the foot," one person wrote, "and they don't know why they're ratings are going down."prevnext
Slide 2
the good rides always take a while... pic.twitter.com/3aj7sGi3SJ— Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 27, 2022
"This looks so beautiful," a second supporter tweeted. "I'm so sorry Jorge, but holding onto hope it'll find its life elsewhere!"prevnext
Slide 3
and for everyone asking... yeah, this last iteration was the Maya sequel set in the future :(— Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 27, 2022
"Damn, was really holding out hope for this project to come to fruition," a third person wrote. "Really sorry that this happened Jorge."prevnext
Slide 4
Avenge me, Jared!!!— Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) May 29, 2022
"Ah damn, I'm really sorry Jorge. Sad this is seemingly becoming the norm right now," another person tweeted. "I really hope it gains renewed life somewhere else."prevnext
Slide 5
Damn it. This looks amazing. Sorry it didn't go, Jorge.— Paul Bae (@MrPaulBae) May 27, 2022
"It's such a shame in how Netflix is being so unfair to animation during these past few weeks," another Twitter user wrote. Yet another person added, "Damn. I'm so sorry. This looks so cool!"prevnext
Slide 6
Me when netflix cancells another animation project: pic.twitter.com/LGG4B8nwM9— D00{~}€◇D (@D00D79237252) May 27, 2022
"Well, don't give up, Jorge," someone else posted. "There must be someone who would be interested to support your project. Just keep looking. But still, I'm so mad about it."prev