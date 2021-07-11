TikTok Star Addison Rae Ruffles Lots of Feathers After Gloating Over UFC Job

✖

Addison Rae drew plenty of attention on Saturday, though some of it seemed to be for the wrong reasons. The TikTok star tweeted about her new gig reporting for UFC ahead of their event Saturday night. The 20-year-old posted some photos of herself from the red carpet at the event in Las Vegas, with a comment that many winced at on sight.

"I studied broadcast journalism in college for 3 whole months to prepare for this moment," Rae wrote on the post. Rae dropped out of LSU to pursue her career in social media, leaving some feeling fairly chapped over the post.

"Should we hire someone who busted their butt through college, and genuinely loves UFC and is hungry for an opportunity in journalism?? Nah, let's hire Addison Rae because she's popular for 'throwing it back' on tik tok," one user wrote. "Imagine spending four years in college plus unpaid internships plus reporter/producer/editor/photog jobs that pay next to nothing to even have the SHOT at a better job," another wrote. "And all it takes for Addison Rae is TikTok and three months of college to be ahead of you."

Some clarity came out shortly after the situation went viral. According to E! News, many misunderstood some of the background of the situation. "She did one social activation for UFC where she interviewed Dustin because they're from the same town, Lafayette," a source told the outlet. "She's not, nor was she ever, a correspondent. She'll be at the fight tonight but just as a spectator. There were never any plans for her to have any further official responsibilities."

nvm y’all got me fired https://t.co/kHFFvHuSaM — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 10, 2021

Rae also made reference to the truth behind the situation, joking that the backlash got her fired. This is what happens when you become a trending topic for the wrong reasons. But at least she can joke about it, which her success certainly allows.

According to E! News, Rae has earned close to $5 million between 2019 and 2020 as a TikTok influencer. She's followed by over 81 million fans and used it to release her first single as a singer, "Obsessed." She'll also make her acting debut with the remake of She's All That coming to Netflix. Outside of that, she's sparked quite the friendship with Kourtney Kardashian, showing that success comes in strange ways.