'She's All That' Remake Coming Soon, TikTok's Addison Rae to Star

She's All That is getting a reboot, but not how fans of the 1999 teen romantic comedy might have expected. Miramax, the studio who brought the original movie to the screen, is plotting He's All That, a gender-swapped version of the classic. The film will be led by Addison Rae, one of TikTok's biggest personalities. Addison Rae (full name Addison Rae Easterling) will play a social media influencer named Paget, attempting to makeover a nerdy guy into the school prom king.

The 19-year-old TikTok star, who has 60 million followers on the platform, will fill the role played by Freddie Prinze Jr. in She's All That. Prinze played Zachary "Zack" Siler, a jock who accepts a bet from his friend (Paul Walker) to transform unpopular classmate Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook) into the prom queen. It's unclear who will play Addison Rae's romantic interest in the project. Regardless, the aspiring actress seemed to be beyond thrilled to land the role when she posted about it on Instagram.

Aside from its lead star, Miramax has also found a director, writer and two producers. Mark Waters will direct; movie fans know him as the man who helmed Mean Girls, Mr. Popper's Penguins and the 2003 remake of Freaky Friday. His most recent movie is the Disney+ film Magic Camp, which launched on Aug. 14.

She's All That's screenwriter, R. Lee Fleming Jr., will also write the script for this remake. Producers Jennifer Gibgot and Andrew Panay, who helped develop the original movie, are also on board. This mix of older and newer talent seems to exemplify what Miramax's strategy is going forward.

"This reboot is a welcomed step towards a new generation of Miramax storytelling, part of our greater strategy to leverage our existing library with fresh, re-imagined content in both film and TV," Miramax CEO Bill Block told Variety.

No release for He's All That is set, as of press time. She's All That is not streaming anywhere but can be bought via Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play and other digital retailers.