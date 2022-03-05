Netflix Show’s Demise Confirmed by Executive Producer

Unfortunately, fans have likely seen the last of Julie and the Phantoms. Kenny Ortega, the executive producer, choreographer, and director of the Netflix series, stated that there are no plans for Julie and the Phantoms to return to the streaming service. However, he isn’t necessarily ruling out plans for the series to find another home.

Fans seemed to hold out hope that there would be more Julie and the Phantoms on the way despite the fact that the show was canceled in December after one season. Ortega spoke to Deadline on Friday about the series, which starred Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Jeremy Shada, and Owen Patrick Joyner. He said, when asked whether the show was being shopped elsewhere, “At this particular time, no.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m grateful to Netflix for greenlighting the project and for letting Dan, Dave, and I have this time,” Ortega continued. “I feel it’s some of the best work I’ve done for kids and family, and young adult entertainment. I’m proud of it. And if it never happens again and it doesn’t have an afterlife, I’m grateful that it exists. I hope it exists forever so others can find it and watch it over the years.” Even though Ortega acknowledged that Julie and the Phantoms might not find a home on another streaming service or network, he hasn’t lost hope that it could down the line.

“But you know, anything is possible,” the producer added. “I don’t want to jinx it. If Netflix wants to carry on with it anytime in the future, perhaps someone else will be interested in it. Perhaps we could tour the kids as a music group or maybe a film. But for now, there are no plans.” Ortega’s comments come a couple of months after Netflix declined to pick Julie and the Phantoms up for Season 2. At the time, he shared the news with his fans on Instagram by posting photos of the cast and penning a message to those who supported the series.

“We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” Ortega wrote. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers.”