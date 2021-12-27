Petition to Bring Back a Canceled Emmy-Winning Netflix Series Racks up Over 100,000 Signatures

Just days after Netflix broke hearts with the abrupt cancellation of its original musical-comedy Julie and the Phantoms, fans of the show are coming together in an effort to save the series. A fan-created Change.org petition is calling on Netflix to reverse its decision and renew Julie and the Phantoms for Season 2, and the petition has already surpassed 100,000 signatures.

Originally created back in the fall of 2020 shortly after the series premiered on Netflix, the petition, titled, “We want season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms,” has gained renewed interest amid the cancellation news. In making the petition, the petition’s creator wrote that fans “want season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms.” The petition goes on to note that the series has brought so many people so much happiness and has inspired so many to follow their dreams. We all really want to see more of this amazing show, cast and crew.” The petition also encourages fans to use the “#wewantseason2jatp” hashtag to bring more attention to the series and the calls for it to be renewed.

The petition reached the 100,000 signature milestone on Friday, Dec. 24, less than a week after Netflix confirmed that Julie and the Phantoms would not be returning for a sophomore run. The petition currently has more than 109,000 signatures, a number that is continuing to grow as more viewers join the rally to save the series. One signee wrote on the petition, “I’m signing because I want Julie and the Phantoms to be renewed. We were left on a cliffhanger. It can’t end like this!!!” Another person commented, “please give us a season 2 to end the stories. This is an amazing show with a lovely diverse cast. It’s tough to find family friendly shows that are actually watchable and fun–this is one of the few!”

Directed by Kenny Ortega, Julie and the Phantoms follows Julie, an aspiring singer in high school who accidentally summons the ghosts of a boyband who all died in the ’90s, reigniting her passion for music. The series stars Madison Reyes in the lead roll, with Charlie Gillespie, Owen Joyner, Jeremy Shada, Cheyenne Jackson, and Booboo Stewart also starring. The series debuted on Netflix in September 2020, with Ortega announcing just a little more than a year later in a December 2021 Instagram post that they “learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season.” Ortega wrote in the announcement that while “our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie.” The first and only season of Julie and the Phantoms is available for streaming on Netflix.