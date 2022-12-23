Netflix Reveals Fall and Holiday Movie Release Dates

By Daniel S. Levine

The fall movie season is right around the corner, meaning Netflix will have subscribers busy for the last three months of the year. The streamer has a mix of new movies expected to attract awards and new holiday hits for the Christmas season. It all starts Thursday when two new movies hit the streamer.

Netflix has several marquee projects from acclaimed filmmakers coming this fall and winter, with some getting wider-than-usual theatrical releases. Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit Netflix on Dec. 23 and is expected to hit theaters earlier. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, the new film from The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu, will hit be in theaters exclusively for over a month before it streams on Dec. 16.

Another big project coming soon is The Good Nurse, featuring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. The movie will hit theaters on Oct. 19 and stream on Oct. 26. As Netflix previously announced, the already-controversial Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, hits Netflix on Sept. 28.

Netflix will start adding new Christmas movies in November. Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas hits the streamer on Nov. 10, while This Is Us' Justin Hartley headlines The Noel Diary on Nov. 24. The musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, starring Luke Evans, hits Netflix on Dec. 2. Scroll on for a look at Netflix's fall and holiday schedule.

Sept. 1-9

Sept. 1: Fenced In, Love in the Villa

Sept. 2: Ivy + Bean, Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go, Ivy + Bean: Coomed to Dance

Sept. 8: The Anthrax Attacks

Sept. 9: End of the Road

Sept. 16-29

Sept. 16: Drifting Home, Do Revenge

Sept. 23: Lou, A Jazzman's Blues, Athena

Sept. 28: Blonde

A Jazzman's Blues, Athena, and Blonde will be released in theaters on Sept. 16.

Oct. 5-19

Oct. 5: Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Oct. 7: Luckiest Girl Alive, The Redeem Team

Oct. 14: The Curse of Bridge Hollow, The School for Good and Evil

Mike Barker's Luckiest Girl Alive, starring Mila Kunis, will hit theaters on Sept. 30. It is based on Jessica Knoll's novel and centers on a New Yorker who is about to get married. Her life is thrown for a loop when a crime documentary filmmaker asks to interview her about a shocking incident from her past.

Oct. 21-29

Oct. 21: Descendant

Oct. 26: The Good Nurse

Oct. 28: All Quiet on the Western Front, Windell & Wild

The Good Nurse hits theaters on Oct. 19, while Windell & Wild opens in theaters on Oct. 21. The new adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front will open in German theaters on Sept. 29 and will hit other markets theatrically in October.

Nov. 4-18

enola-holmes.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Nov. 4: Enola Holmes 2

Nov. 10: Falling for Christmas

Nov. 11: Is That Black Enough for You??, Capturing The Killer Nurse

Nov. 16: In Her Hands

Nov. 17: Christmas With You

Nov. 18: Slumberland

Is That Black Enough for You??, a documentary by film historian Elvis Mitchell, will get a theatrical release in November. In Her Hands, a documentary about Zarifa Ghafari, who became one of Afghanistan's first female mayors, will hit theaters on Nov. 9.

Nov. 23-24

Nov. 23: The Swimmers

Nov. 24: The Noel Diary

November dates to be announced: My Father's Dragon; Monica, O My Darling

The Swimmers and My Father's Dragon will both hit theaters in November. The Swimmers is a U.K. film about Syrian war refugees who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. My Father's Dragon is a new film from the animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers) and is based on the children's book by Ruth Stiles Gannett.

Dec. 2-16

a-christmas-carol-netflix.png
(Photo: Netflix)

Dec. 2: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Dec. 9: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

Dec. 16: The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari; Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will hit theaters on Noc. 18, while The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 9. Guillermo Del Toro's new Pinocchio adaptation will also hit theaters on a to-be-determined date. Alejandro G. Inarritu's Bardo will hit theaters in Mexico on Oct. 27 before reaching other territories on Nov. 4.

Dec. 20-30

glass-onion-knives-out-sequel-netflix.png
(Photo: Netflix)

Dec. 20: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1

Dec. 23: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Dec. 25: Roal Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Dec. 30: White Noise

December dates to be announced: Lady Chatterley's Lover, The Wonder

Glass Onion, The Wonder, and Lady Chatterley's Lover will hit theaters on a to-be-determined date. Matilda will open in theaters on Dec. 9.

