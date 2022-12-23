Netflix Reveals Fall and Holiday Movie Release Dates

The fall movie season is right around the corner, meaning Netflix will have subscribers busy for the last three months of the year. The streamer has a mix of new movies expected to attract awards and new holiday hits for the Christmas season. It all starts Thursday when two new movies hit the streamer.

Netflix has several marquee projects from acclaimed filmmakers coming this fall and winter, with some getting wider-than-usual theatrical releases. Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit Netflix on Dec. 23 and is expected to hit theaters earlier. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, the new film from The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu, will hit be in theaters exclusively for over a month before it streams on Dec. 16.

Another big project coming soon is The Good Nurse, featuring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. The movie will hit theaters on Oct. 19 and stream on Oct. 26. As Netflix previously announced, the already-controversial Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, hits Netflix on Sept. 28.

Netflix will start adding new Christmas movies in November. Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas hits the streamer on Nov. 10, while This Is Us' Justin Hartley headlines The Noel Diary on Nov. 24. The musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, starring Luke Evans, hits Netflix on Dec. 2. Scroll on for a look at Netflix's fall and holiday schedule.