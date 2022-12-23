Netflix Reveals Fall and Holiday Movie Release Dates
The fall movie season is right around the corner, meaning Netflix will have subscribers busy for the last three months of the year. The streamer has a mix of new movies expected to attract awards and new holiday hits for the Christmas season. It all starts Thursday when two new movies hit the streamer.
Netflix has several marquee projects from acclaimed filmmakers coming this fall and winter, with some getting wider-than-usual theatrical releases. Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit Netflix on Dec. 23 and is expected to hit theaters earlier. Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, the new film from The Revenant filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu, will hit be in theaters exclusively for over a month before it streams on Dec. 16.
Another big project coming soon is The Good Nurse, featuring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. The movie will hit theaters on Oct. 19 and stream on Oct. 26. As Netflix previously announced, the already-controversial Blonde, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, hits Netflix on Sept. 28.
Netflix will start adding new Christmas movies in November. Lindsay Lohan's Falling for Christmas hits the streamer on Nov. 10, while This Is Us' Justin Hartley headlines The Noel Diary on Nov. 24. The musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, starring Luke Evans, hits Netflix on Dec. 2. Scroll on for a look at Netflix's fall and holiday schedule.
Sept. 1-9
Sept. 1: Fenced In, Love in the Villa
Sept. 2: Ivy + Bean, Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go, Ivy + Bean: Coomed to Dance
Sept. 8: The Anthrax Attacks
Sept. 9: End of the Road
Sept. 16-29
Sept. 16: Drifting Home, Do Revenge
Sept. 23: Lou, A Jazzman's Blues, Athena
Sept. 28: Blonde
A Jazzman's Blues, Athena, and Blonde will be released in theaters on Sept. 16.
Oct. 5-19
Oct. 5: Mr. Harrigan's Phone
Oct. 7: Luckiest Girl Alive, The Redeem Team
Oct. 14: The Curse of Bridge Hollow, The School for Good and Evil
Mike Barker's Luckiest Girl Alive, starring Mila Kunis, will hit theaters on Sept. 30. It is based on Jessica Knoll's novel and centers on a New Yorker who is about to get married. Her life is thrown for a loop when a crime documentary filmmaker asks to interview her about a shocking incident from her past.
Oct. 21-29
“The Good Nurse” starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne will premiere on theaters in October 19 and Netflix, October 26. pic.twitter.com/VkZ0YDBZMN— best of jessica chastain (@bestofchastains) August 30, 2022
Oct. 21: Descendant
Oct. 26: The Good Nurse
Oct. 28: All Quiet on the Western Front, Windell & Wild
The Good Nurse hits theaters on Oct. 19, while Windell & Wild opens in theaters on Oct. 21. The new adaptation of All Quiet on the Western Front will open in German theaters on Sept. 29 and will hit other markets theatrically in October.
Nov. 4-18
Nov. 4: Enola Holmes 2
Nov. 10: Falling for Christmas
Nov. 11: Is That Black Enough for You??, Capturing The Killer Nurse
Nov. 16: In Her Hands
Nov. 17: Christmas With You
Nov. 18: Slumberland
Is That Black Enough for You??, a documentary by film historian Elvis Mitchell, will get a theatrical release in November. In Her Hands, a documentary about Zarifa Ghafari, who became one of Afghanistan's first female mayors, will hit theaters on Nov. 9.
Nov. 23-24
Netflix has announced release dates for their upcoming animated films for this year. Wendell and Wild comes out October 28, My Father's Dragon comes out sometime in November, and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio comes out on December 9. I am so hyped for all of these! pic.twitter.com/nmCuEVP0Ui— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) August 30, 2022
Nov. 23: The Swimmers
Nov. 24: The Noel Diary
November dates to be announced: My Father's Dragon; Monica, O My Darling
The Swimmers and My Father's Dragon will both hit theaters in November. The Swimmers is a U.K. film about Syrian war refugees who competed in the 2016 Rio Olympics. My Father's Dragon is a new film from the animation studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers) and is based on the children's book by Ruth Stiles Gannett.
Dec. 2-16
Dec. 2: Scrooge: A Christmas Carol
Dec. 9: Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Dec. 16: The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari; Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Scrooge: A Christmas Carol will hit theaters on Noc. 18, while The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 9. Guillermo Del Toro's new Pinocchio adaptation will also hit theaters on a to-be-determined date. Alejandro G. Inarritu's Bardo will hit theaters in Mexico on Oct. 27 before reaching other territories on Nov. 4.
Dec. 20-30
Dec. 20: The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1
Dec. 23: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Dec. 25: Roal Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Dec. 30: White Noise
December dates to be announced: Lady Chatterley's Lover, The Wonder
Glass Onion, The Wonder, and Lady Chatterley's Lover will hit theaters on a to-be-determined date. Matilda will open in theaters on Dec. 9.