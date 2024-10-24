‘Saw’: Where to Stream Every Jigsaw Movie This Halloween Season

Do you want to play a game? If you do, then look no further than the Saw franchise. For the past two decades, the horror franchise has been scaring viewers with the Jigsaw Killer and his terrifying games, making it the perfect addition to those Halloween movie marathons this October.

The story of Jigsaw began in 2004 with the release of Saw, a film that has been credited with revitalizing the horror genre and proved to be an instant hit with horror fans, earning more than $100 million at the global box office on a budget of just over $1 million. Since then, the franchise has gone on to spawn nine additional films.

Capitalizing on the success of 2004’s Saw and the demand for more, over the next six years, a new Saw film was released in theaters every October – Saw II (2005), Saw III (2006), Saw IV (2007), Saw V (2008), Saw VI (2009), and Saw 3D/Saw: The Final Chapter (2010). In 2017, Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate rebooted the franchise with Jigsaw, a new installment starring Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, and Hannah Emily Anderson. Spiral followed in May 2021, with the latest installment, Saw X, releasing in September 2023. An eleventh film, Saw XI, is also confirmed to be on the way and is currently scheduled to premiere on September 26th, 2025.

Keep scrolling to see where to stream all of the Saw movies.

Saw

Where to Stream: Peacock, Hulu, Max

Starring: Leigh Whannell, Cary Elwes, Danny Glover, Monica Potter, Michael Emerson, and Ken Leung

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50% (critics), 84% (audience)

Synopsis: “Two strangers awaken in a room with no memory of how they got there and soon discover that they are pawns in a deadly game orchestrated by a serial killer.”

Saw II

Where to Stream: Peacock, Hulu, Max

Starring: Donnie Wahlberg, Franky G, Glenn Plummer, Beverley Mitchell, Dina Meyer, Emmanuelle Vaugier, Erik Knudsen, Shawnee Smith, and Tobin Bell

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37% (critics), 59% (audience)

Synopsis: “A detective and his team must rescue eight people trapped in a factory by the twisted serial killer known as Jigsaw.”

Saw III

Where to Stream: Peacock, Hulu, Max

Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Angus Macfadyen, Bahar Soomekh, and Dina Meyer

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 30% (critics), 71% (audience)

Synopsis: “Jigsaw abducts a doctor in order to keep himself alive while he watches his new apprentice put an unlucky individual through a brutal test.”

Saw IV

Where to Stream: Peacock, Max

Starring: Tobin Bell, Scott Patterson, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, and Lyriq Bent

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 18% (critics), 62% (audience)

Synopsis: “Following the events of Saw III, Jeff continues to be puzzled. Locked in a building, he must find his daughter and escape before they both die. In his search, he comes across a new game set by Jigsaw.”

Saw V

Where to Stream: Peacock, Max

Starring: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Scott Patterson, Betsy Russell, Mark Rolston, Julie Benz, Carlo Rota, and Meagan Good

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 13% (critics), 52% (audience)

Synopsis: “Following Jigsaw’s demise, Mark Hoffman is commended as a hero, but a suspicious detective delves into Hoffman’s past. Meanwhile, another group is put through a series of gruesome tests.”

Saw VI

Where to Stream: Peacock, Max

Starring: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Mark Rolston, Peter Outerbridge, and Shawnee Smith

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 39% (critics), 47% (audience)

Synopsis: “Agent Strahm is dead, and FBI agent Erickson draws nearer to Hoffman. Meanwhile, a group of insurance executives find themselves in another gruesome game set by Jigsaw.”

Saw 3D (Saw: The Final Chapter)

Where to Stream: Peacock, Max

Starring: Tobin Bell, Costas Mandylor, Betsy Russell, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Cary Elwes

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 9% (Critics), 41% (audience)

Synopsis: “As a deadly battle rages over Jigsaw’s brutal legacy, a group of Jigsaw survivors gathers to seek the support of self-help guru and fellow survivor Bobby Dagen, a man whose own dark secrets unleash a new wave of terror.”

Jigsaw

Where to Stream: Netflix

Starring: Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, and Hannah Emily Anderson

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 32% (critics), 89% (audience)

Synopsis: “Bodies continue to turn up when the notorious Jigsaw killer returns for the eighth installment of one of the most successful horror franchises in history!”

Spiral

Where to Stream: Hulu

Starring: Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson, Marisol Nichols, Daniel Petronijevic

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37% (critics), 75% (audience)

Synopsis: “A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in this terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW, starring Chris Rock, Max Minghella, and Samuel L. Jackson.”

Saw X

Where to Stream: Starz, available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Fandango at Home, Apple TV, Google Play

Starring: Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, and Michael Beach

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80 % (critics), 89% (audience)

Synopsis: “John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through devious, deranged, and ingenious traps.”