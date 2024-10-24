‘The Conjuring’ Universe: Where to Stream Every Movie in the Horror Franchise

More than a decade since the release of The Conjuring in 2013, the James Wan-created The Conjuring Universe remains the highest-grossing horror franchise to date, and the only franchise in history to cross the $2 billion mark. Loosely based on the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, the franchise is now eight movies deep and encompasses three subfranchises – The Conjuring, The Nun, and Annabelle – with even more projects in the works.
Dubbed The Conjuring Universe, the record-breaking film franchise consists of the main series of films – The Conjuring (2013), The Conjuring 2 (2016), and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021) – as well as several sequels and spinoffs. Kicking off in 2014, inspired by a story of an allegedly-haunted Raggedy Ann doll named Annabelle, the Annabelle spinoff trilogy includes 2014’s Annabelle, 2017’s Annabelle: Creation, and 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home. The third subfranchise, The Nun, consists of two movies and stars Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Blouquet as Sister Irene and Maurice with Storm Reid, who confront the Demon Nun, an incarnation of Valak, from The Conjuring 2.
The Conjuring franchise is set to continue to grow, with several projects currently in the works. Max is currently developing a The Conjuring TV series, which “would take place chronologically after the events of the films.” A release window for the show is unclear at this time. A fourth and final Conjuring film, which will wrap up the main movie series, is also in the works and is set to premiere next year.
Horror fans looking to binge the record-breaking franchise this Halloween season are in luck, as every film is currently available to stream. Keep scrolling to see where to stream The Conjuring Universe films.
How to watch The Conjuring Universe in chronological order?
The Nun (2018): 1950s
Annabelle Creation (2017): 1955
The Nun II (2023, only in theaters): 1956
Annabelle (2014): 1967
The Conjuring (2013): 1971
Annabelle Comes Home (2019): 1972
The Conjuring 2 (2016): 1977
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021): 1981
While often grouped together with The Conjuring Universe, 2019’s The Curse of La Llorona, which takes place in 1973, isn’t technically part of the franchise, according to director Michael Chaves. The film is rather related to the franchise.
The Conjuring
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Lily Taylor
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 86% (critics), 83% (audience)
Synopsis: “A family calls on supernatural investigators Ed & Lorraine Warren for help against a terrifying evil in their house.”
Annabelle
Where to Stream: Netflix
Starring: Ward Horton, Annabelle Wallis, Alfre Woodard, Tony Amendola
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28% (critics), 35% (audience)
Synopsis: “Before The Conjuring, there was Annabelle. In this supernatural thriller, Annabelle’s story begins before the evil was unleashed.”
The Conjuring 2
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Madison Wolfe, Frances O’Connor
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80% (critics), 81% (audience)
Synopsis: “In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter.”
Annabelle: Creation
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Anthona LaPaglia, Samara Lee, Miranda Otto, Brad Greenquist
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70% (critics), 68% (audience)
Synopsis: “A dollmaker and his wife welcome a nun and several girls into their home, where they become the target of the dollmaker’s possessed creation.”
The Nun
Where to Stream: Netflix
Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Bonnie Aarons, Demián Bichir, Jonas Bloquet
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 24% (critics), 35% (audience)
Synopsis: “In this film from “The Conjuring” franchise, an unholy terror stalks the cavernous halls of a Romanian abbey in the form of a demonic nun.”
Annabelle Comes Home
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64% (critics), 70% (audience)
Synopsis: “Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home.”
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruari O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55% (critics), 83% (audience)
Synopsis: “Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a chilling story of terror and evil.”
The Nun II
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Taissa Farmiga, Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 44% (critics), 75% (audience)
Synopsis: “1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun.”
Bonus: The Curse of La Llorona
Where to Stream: Max
Starring: Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz, Patricia Velasquez, Marisol Ramirez
Rotten Tomatoes Score: 28% (critics), 35% (audience)
Synopsis: “A woman who drowned her kids in a jealous rage in 17th-century Mexico now haunts families in 1970s Los Angeles.”