Leslie Odom Jr. Teases What Fans Can Expect From 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' (Exclusive)

Amid the news of Rian Johnson's next chapter in the Knives Out franchise, audiences got a sneak peek tease earlier this June from Netflix of the anticipated sequel. Revealing the first look at Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the cinematic teaser didn't share too much but it's no secret fans will be excited about the 2022 release. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com ahead of the news announcement, Academy Award-nominated Leslie Odom Jr. — who also stars in the film alongside Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke and Kate Hudson — told PopCulture.com just what fans can expect, admitting it's going to be one that fans of the original will just eat up.

"All I can say is fans of the original — Rian is trying to deliver another good yarn, another whodunnit. It was just an incredible ensemble, a real murderers' row, pardon the pun," Odom told PopCulture last month. "But we had the best time and I'm as excited to see it as you are, really, because if any of the joy from the set shows up on the screen, I think we'll be in good shape."

The title, announced by Johnson on June 13 in a tweet promoting the teaser trailer for Netflix, praised author, Agatha Christie, stating how he anticipates the sequel to continue emulating the renowned author with "every film [being] like a whole new book" for audiences thanks to its tone, ambition and reason. "Something I love about Agatha Christie is how she never tread water creatively. I think there's a misperception that her books use the same formula over and over, but fans know the opposite is true," Johnson wrote in a thread. "It wasn't just settings or murder methods, she was constantly stretching the genre conceptually. Under the umbrella of the whodunnit, she wrote spy thrillers, proto-slasher horrors, serial killer hunts, gothic romances, psychological character studies, glam travelogues."

Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the follow-up to Rian Johnson's Knives Out, featuring the eccentric Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects. The cast includes Odom, Hudson, Hawke, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. The film is reportedly set for a holiday season premiere, but a date has not yet been confirmed. Glass Onion will be the first sequel to the Knives Out franchise, with a third slate set to release in next year thanks to Netflix's $450 million deal in acquiring two more movies.