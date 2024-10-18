Netflix’s No. 1 Movie Right Now Is a Forgotten Russell Crowe Thriller

Russell Crowe is surprisingly killing it on Netflix. The actor’s 2020 action thriller Unhinged is topping the charts, according to FlixPatrol. As of today, Oct. 18, the film ranks number one on the Netflix Top 10 in the United States, ahead of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Sing, Snake Eyes: Gi.I. Joe Origins, and Pixels, which round out the Top 5.

Directed by Derrick Borte and written by Carl Ellsworth, Unhinged centers on a case of road rage that “turns into full-blown terror when an unstable driver follows a woman and her son.” Along with Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Gabriel Bateman, Jimmi Simpson, and Austin P. McKenzie. The film was made on a $33 million budget, and while it didn’t do too well at the box office as compared to some of Crowe’s other films, it was considered a success since it raked in $44.3 million. It should be noted that it was one of the first films to open post-COVID, so that number actually isn’t too bad.

The film didn’t get the best reception from fans and critics. Unhinged only has a 48% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but has a 77% audience score. So, while critics may not have liked it very much, it seems like some fans didn’t think it was too bad. It still could have done better, though. Even though it has an intriguing storyline, that didn’t help that much. At the very least, it’s doing pretty well on Netflix now, which is fun to see.

Unhinged is not the only Russell Crowe film on Netflix. Fans can also watch The Pope’s Exorcist, Boy Erased, Cinderella Man, American Gangster, Robin Hood, The Quick and the Dead, 3:10 to Yuma, and Land of Bad. Considering the amount of projects that Crowe has done throughout his career, it’s only just a matter of time before more shows and films are added to Netflix or some other streamer.

Meanwhile, Crowe has plenty of projects in the works. Just this year, he starred in Sleeping Dogs and The Exorcism and has six additional projects in the works, including Kraven the Hunter, set to release in December. Even if some of his films don’t do as well as the others, it’s clear that they still have a second chance on streaming, like Unhinged. It should be interesting to see his upcoming films and how they will impact streaming, so fans will just have to wait and see. In the meantime, Unhinged is streaming on Netflix.