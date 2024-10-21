New ‘Witcher’ Book Release Date Revealed

As fans eagerly await The Witcher Season 4 on Netflix and a new Witcher video game, a brand new story is coming straight from the source. Author Andrzej Sapkowski announced on Saturday that a new novel in his Witcher saga will be published on Dec. 1, 2024. However, the book will be published first in Polish, and it’s unclear when it will be translated and distributed in other languages, such as English.

Sapkowski revealed that he was working on a new Witcher novel about a year ago, according to a report by Redanian Intelligence. He said he expected the book to be published by the end of 2024, and he managed to keep that deadline. He told reporters that he couldn’t reveal the title of the forthcoming book, though not by his choice.

“As far as I’m concerned, I wouldn’t make a secret of it, but my publisher categorically doesn’t want me to say anything more about it for marketing reasons, so what I can and can’t say is prohibited by the embargo,” he explained.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sapkowksi has been relatively secretive about the book’s story and contents, but he has confirmed that it will be about his character Geralt of Rivia. Sapkowski started out writing short stories about Geralt which were collected into three volumes. He then wrote five novels comprising The Witcher Saga between 1994 and 1999. In 2013, he returned to the series for a standalone novel called Season of Storms. For this upcoming novel, Sapkowski said: “The book is directly about Geralt, but I won’t say more… It is outside the pentalogy.”

Fans are generally speculating that the English-language translation of this new novel will be published sometime in early 2025, but so far Sapkowski and his publishers have not commented on that. However, the Polish magazine Nowa Fantastyka will be publishing the first chapter of this novel as a preview on Nov. 22. This is a great nod to the series’ origins, since Sapkowski’s first short story was published there in the early ’90s.

This will be great timing, as the Netflix original series adaptation is in production and is expected to drop Season 4 sometime in 2025 as well. Meanwhile, Netflix is working on another animated spinoff film titled The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, which will be released in February of 2025. That only leaves the video game series, where a new title has reportedly been in the works since 2022.