Netflix Reveals ‘Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ First Look, Cast List

Netflix has revealed the star-studded cast of their upcoming The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance animated series, and we need this in our lives immediately.

The new 10-episode will be a prequel to Jim Henson’s beloved 1982 film. Among the big names coming on board for the new series, slated to premiere in 2019, that fans can expect to see include Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill, Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg and Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer.

The main cast will include Taron Egerton (Kingsman), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Natahalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) taking on the role of the three Gelfling heroes.

The big names associated with the new project do not stop there. In addition to Balfe and Dormer, Netflix announced the Gelfling characters will be voiced by Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinsoon, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong and Alicia Vikander.

For the Skeksis and Mystics (where Hamill and Samberg will voice roles), other cat members include Harvey Fierstein, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Simon Pegg.

The iconic character Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball. Other characters will reportedly be voiced by puppeteers from the production, including Alice Dinean, Louise Gold, Neil Sterenberg and Victor Yerrid, as first reported by TVLine.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will take place “many years” before the events of the original film. According to the original description: “When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.”

Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me and The Incredible Hulk) is set to executive produce and direct the project.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, said previously in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

Hamill took to Twitter to celebrate his involvement in the new series after news broke Monday.

1st time I’ve worked for The Henson Company since The Muppet Show & it was more than worth the wait! Proud to be part of the “Ginormous” Voice Cast of the prequel to one of the finest fantasy films ever made: #TheDarkCrystal #LuckyMe //t.co/WWttPSqcUW — MarkHoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 18, 2018

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will premiere sometime in 2019 on Netflix.