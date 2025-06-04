Netflix’s ‘One Piece’ Reveals Fan Favorite Character’s Live-Action Appearance

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece will soon feature everyone’s favorite reindeer doctor.

The streaming service unveiled a first look last Saturday at how Tony Tony Chopper, the talking reindeer who later serves as doctor for the pirate crew, will appear in the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During Netflix’s 2025 TUDUM event, where the streamer shares news about all of its hotly anticipated series, the company shared a long-awaited look at the character.

ATTENTION ALL PIRATES! 🏴‍☠️ The doctor is in!



Tony Tony Chopper, voiced by the incredible Mikaela Hoover, made a show-stopping appearance at #TUDUM along with the Straw Hat Crew!



⛵ 🌊 One Piece Season 2 sets sail in 2026. pic.twitter.com/WMHseb8GGj — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 1, 2025

The live-action Chopper is voiced by actress Mikaela Hoover, who last appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 and will soon appear in Superman this July.

One Piece, Eiichiro Oda’s long-running manga that has been publishing new chapters since 1997, is the best-selling comic series ever created with over 500,000,000 copies sold. The plot revolves around the pirate Straw Hat Luffy and his adventures sailing the seas with his friends.

Nearly all adaptations of Japanese manga or anime perform poorly when translated to the screen. Netflix knows this all too well; the streamer’s past attempts to translate anime to live-action, like Death Note, Cowboy Bebop, and Bleach, were all poorly received by critics and fans alike.

The live-action adaptation of One Piece, however, was an unexpected critical and commercial success for Netflix. The series quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s charts, and a renewal for a second season was announced just two weeks after season one released.

It was so successful that Netflix hired world-renowned animation company WIT Studio to produce their own animated version of One Piece. (The current animated adaptation of One Piece is one of the longest-running series ever aired on television, with 1,131 episodes to date.)

Season 2 of Netflix’s One Piece premieres in 2026.