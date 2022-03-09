Netflix Renews Popular Adventure Series for 2 More Seasons

Netflix subscribers will be heading back to 11th century Viking Age. The streamer on Wednesday officially renewed its new series Vikings: Valhalla for two more seasons, meaning the show is guaranteed at least last through Seasons 2 and 3. Netflix initially ordered just 24 episodes of the series, which is a spinoff of the popular History Channel series Vikings.

Netflix did not release details about the upcoming seasons. Set in the early 11th century, more than 100 years after the original Vikings series left off and during the waning days of the Viking Age, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of famous Vikings in history, including explorer Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter, and Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. The Vikings now rule most of England and are making their way into Normandy, leading to rising tensions between Vikings and English royals. According to TVLine, production on Season 2 has already wrapped and the season is set to premiere sometime in 2023. Season 3 will start filming this spring.

Sound the horns. Vikings: Valhalla is returning for Season 2 & 3. SKOL! 🔥 ⚔️ 🛡 pic.twitter.com/y6vmMVJual — Vikings Valhalla (@NetflixValhalla) March 9, 2022

“I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season 2 and that production will start soon on Season 3,” series creator Jeb Stuart, who is set to return as showrunner, said in a statement. “While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

The renewal comes just days after the series debuted on the streaming platform. Officially launching on Feb. 18, Vikings: Valhalla has remained among the streamer’s top-performing titles. Although Netflix typically does not release viewing data for its titles, the new series has remained in the streamer’s Top 10 overall chart, currently placing No. 6 among all series and films on Netflix U.S. The series has proven to be successful in Netflix’s other markets as well, Vikings: Valhalla ranking No. 2 among TV shows on Netflix globally as of Tuesday, March 8, according to FlixPAtrol.

Vikings: Valhalla stars Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eriksdotter, and Leo Suter as Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson. The series also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes. Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.