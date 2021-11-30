Netflix Announces ‘Vikings’ Spinoff Series Premiere Date

Vikings: Valhalla, a spinoff of the popular History Channel series Vikings, will debut on Netflix on Friday, Feb. 25, the streamer announced on Tuesday. Netflix also released new images from the show, which features Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson, Frida Gustavsson as Freydis Eiriksdottir, and Leo Suter as Prince Harald Sigurdsson. Since the show is set decades after the events in the original Vikings series, the original cast is not involved.

The new show is set during the waning days of the Viking Age, following the death of King Edward the Confessor. The Vikings now rule most of England and are making their way into Normandy. Valhalla’s central characters will be some of the most well-known Vikings in history, including Leif Eriksson, who is believed to be the first European to set foot in North America. Other members of the cast include Laura Berlin, Bradley Freegard, Caroline Henderson, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, and Pollyanna McIntosh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

VIKINGS: VALHALLA – February 25, 2022

Set 100 years after the original series, Valhalla chronicles the journey of some of history’s most famous Vikings – Leif Eriksson, Freydis Eriksdotter, and Harald Sigurdsson as they fight for survival and glory. Here’s your first look. pic.twitter.com/ds18i4oB2Q — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 30, 2021

Although Vikings: Valhalla features an all-new cast, original Vikings creator Michael Hirst co-created the new show with Jeb Stuart. The teaser trailer released in September showed off plenty of gritty action familiar to fans of the first show, as well as hinting at epic adventures at sea. Netflix also released a quartet of new photos from the show on Tuesday.

Vikings: Vallhalla isn’t the only new Netflix show to get premiere dates on Monday. Archive 81 will debut on Jan. 14. The supernatural horror series stars Mamoudou Athie (The Get Down) as archivist Dan Turner, who tries to save a documentary filmmaker from her fate. In From The Cold, which centers on an American mother who turns out to be a Russian spy, will debut on Jan. 28. The cast features Margarita Levieva, Cillian O’Sullivan, Charles Brice, and Lydia Fleming. Raising Dion Season 2 was also scheduled for Feb. 1, and Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere in Summer 2022. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is also in the works, as is The Witcher spinoff, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

The original Vikings series aired on History from 2013 to 2020 and was set during the early medieval ages, taking inspiration from Norse legendary sagas. Vikings featured a large ensemble cast, including Travis Fimmel, Katheryn Winnick, Gustaf Skarsgard, Alexander Ludwig, Moe Dunford, and Eric Johnson. The series is available to stream on Hulu, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, but not Netflix.