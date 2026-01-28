Netflix Removing Major Original Show With 5 Seasons

Netflix’s original series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power will be leaving the streamer in just a few weeks.

The 2018 animated superhero show, produced by DreamWorks Animation Television for Netflix, will no longer be available to watch on Netflix as of Feb. 21.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is a modern reboot of 1985’s She-Ra: Princess of Power, a spinoff of 1983’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Netflix’s new take on the She-Ra universe follows Adora, a young woman who can transform into the heroine She-Ra and leads a group of other magical princesses in a rebellion against the evil Lord Hordak and his Horde. The voice cast included A.J. Michalka, Karen Fukuhara, Marcus Scribner, and Lorraine Toussaint, among others.

Following its premiere, the series has been well received, and it currently holds a 96% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes along with an 84% audience rating. It also received a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming and a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2019, as well as a win at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power creator ND Stevenson took to X (formerly Twitter) last month to address the series’ removal from Netflix, writing, “Unfortunately, we’ve known about this for a while, and it’s already happened to several other Dreamworks shows as their licenses with Netflix expire. Years of hard work by many talented crews have ended up without a home. We showrunners have no control over this.”

He continued, “I hope that She-Ra will find a new home and be released in full on DVD; I’m not sure that it will. As is often the way with queer art, our tracks are swept away behind us. Still, it happened. Watch it while you can, and keep records whenever possible. Its legacy is in your hands.”