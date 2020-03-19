‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ Ending at Netflix, and Fans Are Pretty Bummed

On Tuesday, Noelle Stevenson, the showrunner of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, announced some big news to fans regarding the show’s future. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stevenson related that the upcoming season of the series, Season 5, would be the show’s last. While this news came as a shock to many of the show’s dedicated fans, those involved in the series knew ahead of time that it would be ending after 52 episodes.

“It was tailored to be 52 episodes, the length that it is, and that’s a real blessing for a storyteller because it means everything happens when it’s meant to happen,” Stevenson told the publication regarding the end of the series. “The story definitely evolved along the way, from people who worked on it and following the story threads that seemed right and where the characters led us. We set out with a plan, we executed that plan, so it’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this. I’m very happy with where we got to with this story. I’m really excited for people to see it. I hope they’ll be as happy as I am.”

Even though this was the show’s plan all along, that doesn’t mean that fans aren’t still shocked and saddened over the news that She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is coming to an end.

Taking Drastic Measures

Some fans are so saddened by this news that they’re even threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

“Guess it’s time to cancel my subscription, Since Netflix is damn near cancelling all shows,” one She-Ra and the Princesses of Power fan wrote on Facebook.

Wait, What?

In response to the official She-Ra and the Princesses of Power‘s tweet about the final season, numerous fans responded to express their shock. Specifically, many were surprised to hear that the show was coming to an end after Season 5.

Not Alright With It

FINAL?! NOO I CANT pic.twitter.com/A5OFHj48AA — Jordan Hansen (@jman4371) March 17, 2020

This news didn’t sit well with many of the Netflix series’ dedicated fans, and they weren’t afraid to express their feelings about it on Twitter.

Not Prepared

FINAL? It better be 30 episodes long I wasnt prepared 😭 — 🌼Kora🌼 (@Bearrblossom) March 17, 2020

As one fan pointed out, they were not prepared for the series to end after Season 5. They even asked for the season to be “30 episodes long” in order to make up for the sad news.

It’s Too Much

i won’t be able to handle this — keira🙈 (@tbybanks) March 17, 2020

One fan responded to She-Ra and the Princesses of Power‘s tweet about the final season to write that they were unsure if they could handle this being the final season. Surely, many fans can agree with that sentiment.

Already?

OH NO IT’S FINAL SEASON ALREADY?! — ❄ Yuki ❄ (@Yukifrill1) March 18, 2020

Many Twitter users were simply shocked upon hearing the news that the Netflix series was coming to an end, with one fan even writing that they couldn’t believe the moment is here “already.”

It Can’t Be

… F-Final… season? Noooooo! 😭😭😭😭😭 — Valeria kitsune (@4488Kitsune) March 17, 2020

While fans are still torn up over hearing the news about She-Ra and the Princesses of Power‘s final season, they can still catch one final batch of episodes when Season 5 premieres on Netflix on May 16.