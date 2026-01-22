35 TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in February 2026

While Netflix subscribers are certainly feeling the love in February with 90 new titles hitting the streaming platform, they’re also in for a bit of heartbreak with these 35 titles getting the ax.
Fans of Dr. Dolittle will be disappointed, as will fans of Groundhog Day, which is leaving Netflix the literal day before the actual holiday. More comedies, some animated favorites, a critic’s darling or two and even a few horror movies will be making their way off Netflix throughout the month.
Leaving Netflix Feb. 1, 2026
28 Days Later
Charlie’s Angels
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Dr. Dolittle
Dr. Dolittle 2
Forever My Girl
Groundhog Day
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Licorice Pizza
Memoirs of a Geisha
Parasite
Radio
RV
The Patriot
The Terminator
What Lies Beneath
Leaving Netflix Feb. 5, 2026
Election
Mean Girls
Leaving Netflix Feb. 6, 2026
Bride Wars
Leaving Netflix Feb. 8, 2026
Spencer
Leaving Netflix Feb. 15, 2026
Everybody’s Fine
Leaving Netflix Feb. 16, 2026
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
Leaving Netflix Feb. 17, 2026
Zodiac
Leaving Netflix Feb. 18, 2026
Don’t Say a Word
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Leaving Netflix Feb. 20, 2026
Operation Finale
Shakespeare in Love
Leaving Netflix Feb. 21, 2026
Cocaine Cowboys 2
Leaving Netflix Feb. 22, 2026
Red
Leaving Netflix Feb. 24, 2026
The Island
Leaving Netflix Feb. 26, 2026
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 3-4
Leaving Netflix Feb. 27, 2026
Bones & All
Bottoms