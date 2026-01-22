Streaming

35 TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in February 2026

While Netflix subscribers are certainly feeling the love in February with 90 new titles hitting the streaming platform, they’re also in for a bit of heartbreak with these 35 titles getting the ax.

Fans of Dr. Dolittle will be disappointed, as will fans of Groundhog Day, which is leaving Netflix the literal day before the actual holiday. More comedies, some animated favorites, a critic’s darling or two and even a few horror movies will be making their way off Netflix throughout the month.

Be sure to check out the list of shows and movies arriving to Netflix in February 2026 as well.

Continue reading to see everything leaving Netflix in February 2026.

Leaving Netflix Feb. 1, 2026

28 Days Later
Charlie’s Angels
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Dr. Dolittle
Dr. Dolittle 2
Forever My Girl
Groundhog Day
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Kath and Kim: Seasons 1-4
Licorice Pizza
Memoirs of a Geisha
Parasite
Radio
RV
The Patriot
The Terminator
What Lies Beneath

Leaving Netflix Feb. 5, 2026

Election
Mean Girls

Leaving Netflix Feb. 6, 2026

Bride Wars

Leaving Netflix Feb. 8, 2026

Spencer

Leaving Netflix Feb. 15, 2026

Everybody’s Fine

Leaving Netflix Feb. 16, 2026

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Netflix Feb. 17, 2026

Zodiac

Leaving Netflix Feb. 18, 2026

Don’t Say a Word
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Leaving Netflix Feb. 20, 2026

Operation Finale
Shakespeare in Love

Leaving Netflix Feb. 21, 2026

Cocaine Cowboys 2

Leaving Netflix Feb. 22, 2026

Red

Leaving Netflix Feb. 24, 2026

The Island

Leaving Netflix Feb. 26, 2026

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 3-4

Leaving Netflix Feb. 27, 2026

Bones & All
Bottoms

