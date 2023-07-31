Netflix Removing Major Denzel Washington Movie on Tuesday

The wave of new titles set to arrive on Netflix on Aug. 1 will follow a purge of content at the end of July, and it seems that one Denzel Washington-starring film didn't make the cut of titles set to continue streaming. The actor's 2012 movie Flight is among the list of 14 TV series and movies exiting Netflix on Tuesday, July 31, meaning subscribers only have a few more hours to fit in a final watch.

Directed by Robert Zemeckis and loosely inspired by the plane crash of Alaska Airlines Flight 261, Flight stars Washington as William "Whip" Whitaker Sr., a commercial airline pilot who has a problem with drugs and alcohol. After a mechanical malfunction sends his plane hurtling toward the ground, Whitaker manages to pull off a miraculous crash-landing that results in only six lives lost. Although hailed a hero, an investigation soon begins that casts Whitacker in a different light. Along with Washington, the movie stars Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, Bruce Greenwood, and John Goodman.

Flight debuted at the New York Film Festival on October 14, 2012 before enjoying a theatrical release the following month. The movie grossed 161.8 million against a production budget of $31 million and aside from being a box office success, proved to be a critical success. Flight received two nominations at the 85th Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay.

Flight currently holds a 77% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where a critics consensus reads, "Robert Zemeckis makes a triumphant return to live-action cinema with Flight, a thoughtful and provocative character study propelled by a compelling performance from Denzel Washington. The film also holds an equally impressive 75% audience score.

Flight will be leaving Netflix on Tuesday alongside Five Feet Apart, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Hardcore Henry, I, Frankenstein, Julie & Julia, Moesha: Seasons 1-6, Skyfall, Stepmom, The Ottoman Lieutenant, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Wedding Date, Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys, and Underworld. The films will help make room for the list of titles set to drop on Aug. 1, including several movies in the Fast & Furious franchise, Despicable Me and Despicable Me 2, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and Ugly Betty Seasons 1-4, among many others.