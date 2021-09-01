Netflix Removing Hit Horror Movie Just Before October

✖

October may be just around the corner, but horror fans are about to lose one popular title as Netflix cleans house this month. Just before the official start of spooky season, and as the streamer prepares to roll out the first of its annual Halloween-themed content, As Above, So Below, the 2014 John Erick Dowdle-directed horror film, will exit Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 15. This means fans have just two weeks left to binge the film.

Released on Aug. 29, 2014, As Above, So Below follows a team of explorers who venture into the catacombs that lie beneath the streets of Paris only to uncover the dark secret that lies within this city of the dead. The film was produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Universal Pictures and presented as found footage of a documentary crew's experience. The film stars Perdita Weeks, Ben Feldman, Edwin Hodge, François Civil, Marion Lambert, and Ali Marhyar.

Despite plenty of chatter surrounding the film, As Above, So Below ultimately fell flat among critics. Currently, it has just a 26% tomatometer rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. In their review for Vulture, Bilge Ebiri wrote, "just when you thought the found-footage horror subgenre was starting to die, As Above, So Below doubles down on it. As Above, So Below, even more so than most other found-footage films, relies on the misguided notion that loud noises and a lot of incoherent shaky-cam will somehow convince us that we're experiencing something scary." Nicholas Bell wrote for IONCINEMA.com, "any inventiveness of As Above So Below wears off early on, but one would be remiss to not credit the film with at least generating a few scares, even if it doesn't live up to its potential."

Although the film may not have premiered to the best reviews (it scored 40% among the Rotten Tomato audience), As Above, So Below has been popular among Netflix subscribers who double as horror fans. As some subscribers of the platform lamented on social media recently that Netflix lacked in its horror offerings, many lauded As Above, So Below as being one of the few good horror titles on the platform. At the time, one person tweeted, "As above so below kind of slaps tho. They at least got that. Watched that just the other night for the 2nd time and had trouble sleeping lol."

Thankfully, those hoping to add As Above, So Below to their Halloween 2021 must-watch movies list won't have to look very far. Following its departure from Netflix, the film is set to make its way to IMDb TV Movies, where it will be available for streaming beginning Thursday, Sept. 16. . IMDb TV is available for free with no Amazon Prime membership needed. You can see everything that is coming to all the major streaming platforms this month by clicking here.