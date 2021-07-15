Netflix: Horror Movie Fans Push for Better Options on the Streaming Service

Netflix may have a content catalog that numbers in the thousands, but there is one category the streaming platform seems to be slacking in: good horror movies. As the streamer racked up more than 100 Emmy nominations for titles like The Crown and The Kominsky Method, one subscriber took to Twitter to lament the lack of decent horror titles in the streaming library, leading to a call from dozens for Netflix to up their game in the genre.

The push for better horror offerings, although ongoing, was sparked anew on July 1, when a subscriber took to Twitter to repost a meme. Writing that "it had to be said," the accompanying image showed somebody holding up a sign, which has been edited to read, "Put better horror movies on Netflix." In the weeks since its posting, the tweet has generated nearly 75,000 retweets, more than 4,000 quote retweets, and nearly 300,000 likes, with hundreds airing their grievances with Netflix’s horror offerings.

Of course, since that tweet's initial posting, Netflix has scored some success in the horror department with its Fear Street trilogy debut. Based on R.L. Stine's books of the same name, the films are set in Shadyside, Ohio, where a centuries-long curse has led to countless massacres. Both the first and the second films, 1994 and 1978, quickly shot to the top of the streamer's Top 10 list, and they have generated plenty of commentary on social media. The final film in the trilogy, 1666, is set to release Friday, July 16, though it remains unclear if the streamer has any other horror films up its sleeve worthy of as much buzz.