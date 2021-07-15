Netflix: Horror Movie Fans Push for Better Options on the Streaming Service
Netflix may have a content catalog that numbers in the thousands, but there is one category the streaming platform seems to be slacking in: good horror movies. As the streamer racked up more than 100 Emmy nominations for titles like The Crown and The Kominsky Method, one subscriber took to Twitter to lament the lack of decent horror titles in the streaming library, leading to a call from dozens for Netflix to up their game in the genre.
The push for better horror offerings, although ongoing, was sparked anew on July 1, when a subscriber took to Twitter to repost a meme. Writing that "it had to be said," the accompanying image showed somebody holding up a sign, which has been edited to read, "Put better horror movies on Netflix." In the weeks since its posting, the tweet has generated nearly 75,000 retweets, more than 4,000 quote retweets, and nearly 300,000 likes, with hundreds airing their grievances with Netflix’s horror offerings.
Of course, since that tweet's initial posting, Netflix has scored some success in the horror department with its Fear Street trilogy debut. Based on R.L. Stine's books of the same name, the films are set in Shadyside, Ohio, where a centuries-long curse has led to countless massacres. Both the first and the second films, 1994 and 1978, quickly shot to the top of the streamer's Top 10 list, and they have generated plenty of commentary on social media. The final film in the trilogy, 1666, is set to release Friday, July 16, though it remains unclear if the streamer has any other horror films up its sleeve worthy of as much buzz.
It had to be said pic.twitter.com/nPWECIw29X— Linito🤠 (@linofuckinvapes) July 2, 2021
"Netflix horror movies are the depths of worst garbage you could ever find," one person declared, with somebody else writing that they "switched to hulu after they announced the hype house show."prevnext
https://t.co/saDQeFPqLm pic.twitter.com/Cqu0pJYJP6— Riky (@RikyandGlam) July 14, 2021
"As above so below kind of slaps tho," one person recommended the film. "They at least got that. Watched that just the other night for the 2nd time and had trouble sleeping lol."prevnext
Please and thank you Texas chainsaw was the only last good thing https://t.co/oKKZZ3rCBT— Brownskindelight (@delighfully) July 9, 2021
"Most fax s– ever," another agreed. "There's so little amount of good scary movies on Netflix."prevnext
July 3, 2021
One person called the original poster's statement on Netflix's horror selection a "fact." That person added that "the horror movies on netflix suck."prevnext
Better content in general. The quality is not giving what use to be gave— 𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓸𝓷🇿🇦 (@its_phuckery) July 3, 2021
Several people said the sentiment applied to more than just Netflix's horror content. One person wrote, "better content in general. The quality is not giving what use to be gave."prevnext
‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/MHZLthorEO— ... (@Iceyavocado) July 7, 2021
Amid the flurry of replies, one person suggested horror lovers leave Netflix in the dust and check out Shudder, the streaming platform dedicated to the genre. That person noted that the platform has "a ton of classics and some new good ones! Id suggest checking out the series [Channel Zero] its on there and great!"prevnext
This has to be heard https://t.co/VwCh6dlATH— 🦂. (@WF_1411) July 7, 2021
Several others also tossed Shudder out there. One person wrote, "why don't you just use [Shudder] a good a– streaming services just for horror movies. Has original and good horror classic."prev