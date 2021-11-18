Netflix Removing Classic Show’s Six Seasons in December

The Netflix library is about to lose one beloved classic show. Saint Seiya, the Japanese anime series based on Masami Kurumada’s manga of the same name, has a limited life span on the streaming platform, with all six seasons of the classic anime, which is notoriously difficult to find on home video, set to exit the streamer in December.

What’s On Netflix was first to report the show’s upcoming Netflix departure. According to the outlet, the series will be leaving both Netflix U.S. and Netflix Australia next month. The series will be available to stream through Tuesday, Dec. 14 before disappearing from the U.S. streaming library on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Due to time zones, the last day to stream the show on Netflix in Australia will be Dec. 13. Spinoffs including Saint Seiya: The Lost Canvas and Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, a Netflix original series, are set to remain available for streaming.

https://youtu.be/jYVsITaFF5A

Saint Seiya is based on Kurumada’s manga of the same name which was serialized in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from 1986 to 1990. The manga was later adapted by Toei Animation into an anime series that debuted in 1986. The series follows a group of young warriors in magical armor who vow to defend the reincarnation of the Greek goddess Athena against evil forces and return her to her throne. The voice cast includes Toru Furuya, Hirotaka Suzuoki, and Ryo Hirokawa, among others.

Saint Seiya ran for 114 episodes between 1986 and 1989, with its debut season eventually making its way to Netflix on October 15th, 2019, alongside Seasons 1 and 2. The fourth season was added the following January, with Seasons 5 and 6 arriving on the platform on April 1st, 2020. Netflix apparently only had a 26-month licensing deal, which will expire in December. It is possible Netflix could choose to renew the licensing deal before or sometime after the Dec. 15 expiration date.

However, if the licensing deal isn’t extended, once Saint Seiya leaves Netflix, it will be difficult for fans to stream the anime. At this time, the anime does not appear to be available for streaming on other streaming services, though it is possible it could find a new home on a different platform, such as Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, Hulu, or FUNimation. No such announcement has been made at this time, meaning fans may want to fit in a final watch of the series before its upcoming Netflix exit. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming updates!