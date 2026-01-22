Netflix Releases Trailer for ‘The Night Agent’ Season 3

The Night Agent is back in action.

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming third season of the hit action drama.

Created by Shawn Ryan and based on the Matthew Quirk novel of the same name, the series stars Gabriel Basso in the titular role. Following the events of Season 2, Basso’s Night Agent Peter Sutherland “is called in to track down a young Treasury Agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”

Along with Basso, Season 3 of The Night Agent stars Louis Herthum, Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Jennifer Morrison, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Genesis Rodriguez. Ryan serves as showrunner and executive producer with his MiddKidd Productions. Additional EPs include Marney Hochman with MidKidd; Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn for Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Nicole Tossou via Project X; David Beaubaire with Sunset Lane Media, Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland, and Seth Fisher.

Netflix renewed The Night Agent for Season 3 in October 2024, over three months before Season 2 premiered, so the wait has been a long one. Production officially kicked off the following February, and it was revealed in September that Luciane Buchanan would not be returning as Rose Larkin despite how big she was for the first two seasons. Ryan admitted that Season 3’s story “didn’t have a satisfying place” for her, and it’s unknown if there’s a chance for her to return if more seasons are ordered by the streamer.

When The Night Agent premiered in March 2023, it became an instant hit, and from the looks of the trailer for Season 3, the series is still going to keep fans on the edge of their seats. The first two seasons are streaming on Netflix now. Season 3 will premiere on Feb. 19. This will be one season that fans won’t want to miss out on, and it’s clear there is going to be a lot to look forward to.