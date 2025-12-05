Netflix Reveals First Look and Premiere Date for ‘The Night Agent’ Season 3

The Night Agent is getting back into action.

Netflix has announced that the upcoming third season of its hit spy thriller will premiere on Feb. 19, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

News of the premiere date comes just over a year after Netflix gave The Night Agent an early Season 3 renewal three months ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Gabriel Basso returns as Peter Sutherland, the titular character, alongside Louis Herthum, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Albert Jones, Ward Horton, and Amanda Warren. It was announced in September that Luciane Buchanan would not be returning as Rose Larkin. New to the series this season include Stephen Moyer, Callum Vinson, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, and Genesis Rodriguez.

Per the official logline, in Season 3, “Night Agent Peter Sutherland is called in to track down a young Treasury agent who fled to Istanbul with sensitive government intel after killing his boss. This kicks off a sequence of events where Peter investigates a dark money network while avoiding its paid assassins, while putting him on a collision course with a relentless journalist. Working together, they uncover buried secrets and old grudges that threaten to bring the government to its knees — and get them both killed in the process.”

Sony Pictures TV produces The Night Agent, which is created by Shawn Ryan. He also serves as the showrunner and executive producer via his MiddKid Productions. Also executive producing are MiddKid’s Marney Hochman; Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn for Exhibit A; James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, Paul Neinstein, and Nicole Tossou for Project X; David Beaubaire for Sunset Lane Media; and Munis Rashid, Paul Bernard, Guy Ferland, and Seth Fisher.

The Night Agent. (L to R) Amanda Warren as Catherine Weaver, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland, Albert Jones as Deputy Director Aiden Mosley in episode 302 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2025

In addition to the premiere date, Netflix also released a first look at Season 3, with numerous new images showing characters in action. A trailer for the new season probably won’t be released closer to the premiere, likely in January. But the wait will be worth it come Feb. 19.

The Night Agent premiered in March 2023 and became an instant hit on Netflix. It became the third-most-viewed debuting series on the streamer in its first four days, and within a month, The Night Agent was Netflix’s sixth-most-viewed series. Less than a week after its premiere, Netflix renewed the series for a second season, so it only made sense that Season 3’s renewal came ahead of Season 2. It might be too early to think about a fourth season, but it’s not completely off the table for the series’ return.