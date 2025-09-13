‘The Night Agent’ Axes Major Star

The Night Agent will be down a major star for its upcoming third season.

Deadline reports that Luciane Buchanan will not be returning as Rose Larkin.

A cybersecurity wiz, Rose found herself entangled in a dangerous government conspiracy with Gabriel Basso’s FBI agent Peter Sutherland. Their dynamic instantly grabbed fans’ attention, and the two found their way back to each other in Season 2 after going their separate ways in the Season 1 finale. Unfortunately, Peter and Rose broke up in the second season finale, so perhaps Buchanan’s exit shouldn’t be too surprising.

The Night Agent. Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin in episode 210 of The Night Agent. Cr. Christopher Saunders/Netflix © 2024

“I won’t be returning to Season 3 of The Night Agent,” Buchanan told the outlet. “As much as that show has been so amazing, especially for my career — being a lead on a U.S. show from little New Zealand was such a whirlwind — the writers decided that they wanted to follow Peter and his journey based on what happened at the end of Season 2. And so, we don’t get to see what happens to Rose, but I think it’s a really exciting time for the show, and who knows, it’s not a goodbye forever.”

Buchanan revealed that The Night Agent creator, executive producer, and showrunner Shawn Ryan, and Ryan’s MiddKidd Productions producing partner and Night Agent EP Marney Hochman broke the news. “They called me not so long after Season 2, and they were like, ‘We’ve been trying to find a way to bring her in, but we want to do her character justice and not make her a sub-character,’” she recalled. “I totally respected that decision and agreed. I was like, ‘If it makes sense to a story, I’ll do that. If it doesn’t, let’s not force that.’”

In a statement to Deadline, Ryan praised Buchanan’s portrayal of Rose Larkin and Rose’s relationship with Peter, noting it’s “been a huge part of the show’s success.” He admitted they “always envisioned the show as telling a new story each season with a revolving cast, and the story we broke for Season 3, much to our chagrin, didn’t have a satisfying place for Rose.”

The Night Agent. (L to R) Luciane Buchanan as Rose Larkin, Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 103 of The Night Agent. Cr. Dan Power/Netflix © 2023

He went on to explain that he adores Buchanan “as a person and as a performer, and I don’t believe that this means we’re done telling the story of Peter and Rose.” He continued, “I hope circumstances ultimately allow for the return of Rose to our Night Agent universe.

Although The Night Agent has not yet been renewed for Season 4, the door is already open for Luciane Buchanan to return to the action thriller. That is, if it was the right timing, and she would love nothing more than to continue telling Rose’s story.

“If there is an opportunity that makes sense to the story for her to come back, I’m sure they’ll explore that, because they really loved the dynamics of Peter and Rose, and I know a lot of audiences loved that dynamic,” Buchanan said. “So I’m sure Shawn Ryan and his team will find a little way; maybe we’ll make a little cameo along the way.”