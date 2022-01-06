Netflix Releases Final ‘Ozark’ Season 4, Part 1 Trailer Ahead of January Premiere

The fourth and final season of Ozark is right around the corner, and Netflix’s official trailer confirms the Byrdes are going out with a bang. Thursday, the streamer gave fans the best look yet at the first half of Season 4, which will air seven episodes dropping Jan. 21 before dropping the second half of the season later in 2022.

In addition to an explosive car accident, the trailer also teases that Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) are going to be going deeper than ever before into the criminal world as they’re given the task of brokering and immunity deal between drug lord Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) and the FBI. Meanwhile, the split between Marty and Ruth (Julia Garner) grows even wider after she teams up with Darlene, recruiting Jonah to serve as her money launderer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Joining the cast in Season 4 is Exorcist alum Alfonso Herrera, who will play a member of the Navarro family with eyes on uncle Omar’s cartel. Also joining Ozark in its final season are Adam Rothenberg, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo and Katrina Lenk. Season 3 guest stars Felix Solis, who plays Omar Navarro, and Damian Young, who plays Jim Rattelsdorf, have also been promoted to series regulars for Season 4.

Ozark last debuted its third season in 2020, and has been praised by fans and critics alike, earning 32 Primetime Emmy nominations, including two for outstanding drama series. “We’re so happy Netflix recognised the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement to Variety in June 2020 upon the Season 4 announcement. “It’s been such a great adventure for all of us – both on-screen and off – so we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Bateman added: “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).” Soon after Season 4 began production, Bateman told Jimmy Fallon about the decision to split the season into two seven-episode stints, explaining, “So it really will be like season four and season five, but they’re shorter.”