'Ozark' Season 4 Will Add New Characters and Actors for Final Season

Ozark fans are anticipating the fourth and final season and will be introduced to four new characters in the upcoming episodes. The Season 3 finale left jaws on the floor, but all good things must come to an end. While fans can anticipate meeting new faces in Season 4 according to Deadline, the cast and crew are keeping tight-lipped about who exactly these new characters are and what role they'll play.

When news broke that this would be their last season, fans had major mixed feelings about it. Some felt they were doing the right thing, while others felt they should keep going. According to the cast and crew, they feel it's time to put things to an end and give the Byrd family a finale they deserve. "All good things must come to an end. This was a good job that must come to an end," Felix Solis (Omar Navarro) said according to Deadline. "We don't want to wait until it's not good for it end."

Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde) feels that although they're ending sooner than some would have wanted, he feels they will pull of the perfect ending. "We have so much confidence that everyone's going to pull it off perfectly," adding that the entire team will "pull all the stops with the finale." One name that has been mentioned that will be a recurring character is Bruce Davidson, known for roles in X-Men and Longtime Companion. According to the outlet, Davidson will play a powerful retired Illinois U.S. Senator named Randall Schafer. The former lawmaker is said ot be 'accustomed to doing things his way,' and 'is not always easy to win over." However, for the right price, "Schafer may be a fierce ally for Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde to have. Though, this means he could be a feared enemy as well.

Season 3 of the hit Netflix series debuted in March 2020, with Season 4 being announced in June. In addition to Bateman, Solis, and Gaertner, the series also stars Sofia Hublitz, Julia Garner, Lisa Emery, Jessica Frances Dukes, Adam Rothenberg, Alfonso Herrera, Joseph Sikora and Tom Pelphrey. PopCulture.com previously spoke with Pelphrey about his role on the show, playing Laura Linny's character's brother who suffers from bipolar disorder, and he touched on the fact that the writers have highlighted a character who battles with mental health issues, saying it was "excellent writing" on the writers behalf to bring his character to life.