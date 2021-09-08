Netflix unveiled the full-length trailer for its new horror series Midnight Mass on Wednesday, chilling fans to the bone. The series is created, written and directed by Mike Flanagan — the creator of The Haunting of Hill House. Some commenters already believe it will be a bigger hit.

Midnight Mass premieres on Friday, Sept. 24 on Netflix. It stars Zach Gilford, Kate Siegel and Hamish Linklater in a story about an isolated community living on an island in relatively close quarters. According to Netflix, Gilford plays a young man named Riley Fynn who has been publicly disgraced and inadvertently amplified the divisions within the community. Linklater plays a charismatic priest named Father Paul, who is new to the community and trying to fit into the social ecosystem. All of this tension boils over when unexplainable events start taking place — miracles to some, horror to others.

https://youtu.be/y-XIRcjf3l4

Fans dumped thousands of comments on the trailer after it came out on Wednesday afternoon, with many containing questions above anything else. One fan wrote: “I’m excited for this because Hill House was the best horror show ever made and I trust Mike’s genius. But I still can’t tell you what this is supposed to be about from this trailer.”

“After Bly Manor… let’s hope Flanagan goes back into horror and less into ‘ships’ smh,” another fan added. A third wrote: “I literally got chills,” while another tweeted: “Starting to believe Mike Flanagan’s horror shows >>> Ryan Murphy’s horror shows.”

For those who have yet to put a name to the face, Flanagan is a filmmaker known for horror movies like Absentia, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. He has become even more of a household name through his Netflix original series, starting with The Haunting of Hill House in 2018 and the sequel, The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020. Those successes earned him two more series orders from the streamer, the first of which is Midnight Mass and the second of which is The Midnight Club, which is expected by the end of 2021. However, that projection may be out of date since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted both productions. Based on the titles, some fans expect the two shows to be somehow related.

