'Haunting of Bly Manor' Viewers Are Calling out Actors' Accents

Netflix subscribers may have been left on the edge of their seats by the tragic tale spun in The Haunting of Bly Manor, but at least one aspect of the Hill House sequel wasn't perfectly splendid. In fact, some fans seem to think that the scariest part of the horror series wasn’t the ghost story, but rather the British accents that the actors' used.

Having debuted on the streaming platform on Oct. 9, just in time for Halloween, the second installment of the Haunting horror anthology series offered a twist on Henry James' 1898 novella Turn of the Screw. Telling the tale of a young American governess who travels to the remote Bly Manor, which is teaming with ghosts, to care for the orphaned Wingrave children, the series is set in a small English town, requiring many of the actors to take on varying English accents.

While fans were certainly impressed with the story told, many felt that the accents were less than desirable. As they pressed play on the highly-anticipated new season, which was two years in the making, numerous viewers aired their grievances with the accents on social media. Keep scrolling to see what they have to say.