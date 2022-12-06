Netflix Refusing to Release Sequel to One of Its Big Movies

Netflix may have easily handed out sequels to films like The Kissing Booth, Enola Holmes, and Murder Mystery, whether subscribers wanted them or not, but at least one movie the streamer has the rights to will not be enjoying a sequel on the platform. In 2017, Netflix scored some major wins with Bryan Fogel's documentary Icarus, which became Netflix's first title to win an Oscar. Although a sequel, titled Icarus: The Aftermath, has already been made and is earning rave reviews, Netflix subscribers shouldn't plan to see the film in the streaming library anytime soon, or likely ever.

Netflix had the option to purchase the sequel film at the Telluride Film Festival in September. However, the streamer ultimately opted to pass on the movie and instead acquire Sr., a new documentary chronicling the life and career of pioneering filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., actor Robert Downey Jr.'s father. The decision seemed to be an odd one given the massive success of Icarus, a film that examined the truth behind sports doping and the Russian Olympic doping scandal that ultimately resulted in Russia not being able to take part in the Pyeongchang Games. However, according to Puck, the decision to pass on Icarus: The Aftermath seems to have been a strategic one for the streamer based on shifting viewership interest and controversy.

"Several sources close to the film and familiar with Netflix's thinking say that as its content strategy has matured and the financial environment has become more challenged, its appetite for this kind of radioactive non-fiction project has decreased significantly, especially when it involves sensitive growth markets (although Netflix has suspended its service in Russia due to the war in Ukraine)," the outlet reported. "In short, it's just not worth it, like it might have been five years ago when Netflix was still trying to establish its content bona fides."

Netflix has not publicly addressed its decision to pass on Icarus: The Aftermath. Once again from Fogel and filmed over a five-year period, the documentary centers around Grigory Rodchenkov, the architect of the state-sanctioned doping program who fled Russia and went into hiding. The film has earned generous reviews from critics, with Variety's Peter Debruge dubbing it "a daring and sure-to-be-divisive movie that's even more shocking than the 2017 original, even if the big news is already out of the bag." Meanwhile, Steve Pond wrote for The Wrap that the documentary "is the work of a stronger and more assured director."

Icarus is available to stream on Netflix. At this time, it is unclear where Icarus: The Aftermath will land.