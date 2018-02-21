Oscar Nominated Films You Can Stream Now on Netflix

The Oscars are just under one month away and many are wondering if any of the nominated films are available to stream on Netflix.

As it turns out, there are quite a few of this years nominees that fans can watch on Netflix, and a few others available on additional streaming sites.

Many of the nominees, such as The Post (Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks) and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell) are too new to be streaming anywhere just yet, but they will possibly be available before the end of 2018.

As was previously reported, Jimmy Kimmel, the host of ABC’s late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live, will be handling hosting duties at this year’s Oscars ceremony.

Kimmel hosted the awards show last year as well, his first time doing so, and received high praise, especially in regard to how calmly and smoothly he handled the fiasco of La La Land being named Best Picture when it was actually Moonlight that had won.

It has also been confirmed that the Academy Awards will take place on March 4th, at 8 p.m. ET, which is a full 30 minutes earlier than many of its prior telecasts.

Scroll down to see which Academy Award-nominated films you can watch right now on Netlfix, as well as some additional films that are available elsewhere.

Beauty and the Beast

Where to stream: Netflix. Nominated categories: Best Costume Design, Best Production Design.

Starring: Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen, and Emma Thompson.

Beauty and the Beast is a live-action remake of the 1991 Disney film of the same name about a young woman who sacrifices herself to save her father from a beastly creature who she eventually develops feelings for.

Mudbound

Where to stream: Netflix. Nominated categories: Best Supporting Actress (Mary J. Blige as Florence Jackson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song, and Best Cinematography.

Starring: Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Clarke, Jason Mitchell, and Mary J. Blige.

Mudbound is a period drama that takes place in rural Mississippi and centers on two World War II veterans who have returned home from war to face further challenges and struggles.

The Boss Baby

Where to stream: Netflix. Nominated category: Best Animated Feature Film.

Starring: Alec Baldwin, Miles Bakshi, Steve Buscemi, Jimmy Kimmel, Lisa Kudrow, and Tobey Maguire.

The Boss Baby is about a boy who discovers that his new little brother is a secret agent in the fight for adult’s love between puppies and babies.

Last Men in Aleppo

Where to stream: Netflix. Nominated category: Best Documentary – Feature.

Last Men in Aleppo is a documentary film about the Syrian Civil War that “documents the life in Aleppo during the war and particularly sheds light on the search-and-rescue missions of the internationally recognized White Helmets, an organization consisting of ordinary citizens who are the first to rush towards military strikes and attacks in the hope of saving lives.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Where to stream: Netflix. Nominated category: Best Visual Effects.

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone, and Kurt Russell.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the sequel to 2014s Guardians of the Galaxy and follows the Marvel comics superhero team on their continuing adventures.

Strong Island

Where to stream: Netflix. Nominated category: Best Documentary – Feature.

Strong Island is a documentary film by Yance Ford that revolves around the murder of his brother. It initially premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

Icarus

Where to stream: Netflix. Nominated category: Best Documentary – Feature.

Icarus is a documentary film made by Brian Fogel which follows the filmmaker “exploring the option of doping to win an amateur cycling race and happening upon a major international doping scandal when he asks for the help of Grigory Rodchenkov, the head of the Russian anti-doping laboratory.”

Logan

Where to stream: HBO Go / HBO Now. Nominated category: Best Adapted Screenplay.

Starring: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant, and Dafne Keen.

Logan is the third film in the solo Wolverine film series and marks Hugh Jackman’s final performance as the adamantium-clawed mutant. It follows the former X-men team member as her attempts to get a young mutant to safety.

Get Out

Where to stream: HBO Go / HBO Now. Nominated categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Daniel Kaluuya as Chris Washington), and Best Original Screenplay.

Starring: Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, Bradley Whitford, Caleb Landry Jones, Stephen Root, Catherine Keener, Lil Rel Howery, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Get Out is a horror film that was written and directed by comedian Jordan Peele. It tells the story of Chris Washington, a young black man who discovers that his girlfriend’s family’s bizarre behavior harbors something very sinister.

Kong: Skull Island

Where to stream: HBO Go / HBO Now. Nominated category: Best Visual Effects.

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, Jing Tian, Toby Kebbell, John Ortiz, Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Shea Whigham, Thomas Mann, Terry Notary, and John C. Reilly.

Kong: Skull Island is set in the early 1970s and it “follows a team of scientists and a US Army unit recently withdrawn from the Vietnam War who travel to an uncharted island in the Pacific and encounter terrifying creatures and the mighty Kong.”

The Big Sick

Where to stream: Amazon Prime. Nominated category: Best Original Screenplay.

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano, Adeel Akhtar, and Anupam Kher.

The Big Sick is a romantic comedy about a couple navigating cultural differences and life-altering illness that is based on the true story of it’s writers Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani.