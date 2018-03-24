10 Movies and Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The 48-hour break from reality we all need is just around the corner, and thankfully Netflix is here to help us stay entertained at home. Netflix has plenty of new shows and movies now available to stream on your TV or on the go on your phone.

In addition to the new stuff, there are plenty of other recent movies to see and TV shows to binge. This weekend, you can check out some 2017 Oscar nominees you missed, laugh during some new standup specials, and be impressed by great acting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s a look at 10 movies and TV shows you should check out on Netflix this weekend.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

The appropriately titled The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale is just a continuation of his beloved E! Network show, The Soup.

Now that the former Community actor really has no boundaries, you can check out his irreverent brand of comedy, in which he skewers reality shows, international scripted shows and movies. New episodes show up on Sunday mornings, and each features a surprise guest. Seth Green, Eric Bana, Eric McCormack and Kristen Bell are just a few of the celebrities to stop by.

Icarus

Netflix’s 2017 documentary Icarus won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature earlier this year. Bryan Fogel’s film examines the truth behind sports doping and the Russian Olympic doping scandal that ultimately resulted in Russia not being able to take part in the Pyeongchang Games.

The film was Netflix’s first Documentary Feature Oscar win. It also won a Special Jury Price at the Sundance Film Festival.

Mute

Filmmaker Duncan Jones, the son of David Bowie, returns with Mute, a science-fiction film that has been praised for its stunning visuals. Alexander Skarsgard stars as a mute bartender trying to find the love of his life in a future Berlin.

Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux also star. If you liked Jones’ first film, Moon (which is also on Netflix), you will want to check this one out.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

David Letterman got the itch to return to television, joining Netflix for a series of hour-long conversations with newsmakers. The first three episodes have featured President Barack Obama, George Clooney and Malala Yousafzai.

In each episode, Letterman asks about their careers, and what they hope for the future. The Yousafzai episode is particularly illuminating, as she explains how she sees her role in the world as she grows up.

Chris Rock – Tambourine

Chris Rock’s latest stand-up special is Tambourine. Running just an hour, Rock breaks down his views on today’s world and discusses his recent divorce. It is a hilarious and fun way to kill an hour during your weekend.

American Vandal

It takes four hours to watch all eight episodes of American Vandal, and every minute is worth it. The series is a parody of Netflix’s own Making A Murderer and other true-crime dramas.

Instead of a murder though, the case centers on the mysterious penises drawn on teachers’ cars outside a California high school. The mystery takes surprising turns, and you will be surprised to find out who really drew the d—s.

Godless

The acclaimed miniseries Godless is worth checking out. Running just seven episodes, the Western stars Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin, whose hunt for Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell) takes him to a town made up entirely of women. The all-star cast also includes Merritt Weaver, Scoot McNairy, Michelle Dockery, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Tantoo Cardinal.

Collateral

No, we are not talking about Michael Mann’s amazing 2004 film with Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. This new Collateral is a four-episode British series starring Carey Mullgan as a detective inspector handling the murder of a pizza delivery driver in London. The rest of the cast includes Nathaniel Martello-White, Jeany Spark, Nicola Walker, John Simm, Billie Poper and Hayley Squires.

Dirty Money

If you are fascinated in how the elite build their fortunes and take control of the world, Dirty Money is the docu-series for you. The series runs six episodes, including one on President Donald Trump’s fortune. Other episodes examine Volkswagen’s “clean diesel” scandal and a whole episode on Canada’s maple syrup industry.

Everything Sucks!

Everything Sucks! has earned mostly positive reviews, and centers on a group of teens in the 1990s. The series is set in Boring, Oregon, which is a real place. It was created by Ben York Jones, who wrote the 2011 film Like Crazy, and Michael Mohan.

New shows and movies are always joining Netflix. Be sure to click here to find everything that is joining the site this weekend.