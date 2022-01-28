How to Avoid the Recent Netflix Price Increase

Netflix subscribers were stunned to discover that their monthly bill would be increasing again. The streaming giant announced on Jan. 14 that the prices would rise in the U.S. and Canada effective immediately. The standard plan rose $1.50, to $15.49 per month. Those who have the basic plan increased $1, to $9.99, and the premium plan increased $2, to $19.99. Similar changes occurred in Canada, with the standard plan rising $1.50, to $16.49 – and the premium plan increasing $2, to $20.99. Canada’s basic plan went unchanged. Those who either want to downgrade their plans and avoid paying more for Netflix have options.

Subscribers can follow these steps to adjust their plans: Simply sign in to your Netflix account, under plan details, select change plan. Choose the plan desired, then select continue or update. Make sure to select change or confirm in order for the plan to take effect.

For those who decide to downgrade, billing dates stay the same. The new price will be reflected the next time Netflix charges them. Subscribers will still have access to all of the features of their old plan until the next billing date. Those who are over the whole thing can cancel their subscription altogether.

Netflix cited its range in content as a factor in the increase. “We understand people have more entertainment choices than ever and we’re committed to delivering an even better experience for our members,” a company representative said, which mirrors their 2020 remarks to CNN regarding the last change in price. “We’re updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options. As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget.”