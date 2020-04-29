Netflix Party: 10 Comedy Movies to Watch With Friends While Socially Distancing

The coronavirus pandemic may have halted big social gatherings, but with the help of the Netflix Party app, you can at least kick back and watch a movie with your friends and family. The simple app allows multiple Netflix users to watch the same thing in sync from different devices, and puts a chat box on the side of the screen so that they can discuss what they're seeing. It's the perfect solution to your social-distancing boredom. Big parties may be out of the question, but laid back movie nights are still on the table during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to Netflix Party. The app is growing in popularity as more and more people find that watching a movie or TV show just isn't the same without friends and family. If you have not tried it out yet, now is a great time, and Netflix has plenty of comedy options for a movie night that will brighten up your day. Using Netflix Party is simple — it is a Chrome extension available on computers and laptops. Installing the extension will put a small button in the upper-righthand side of your Google Chrome browser that says "NP." Clicking on this will allow you to create a "Netflix Party" and invite your friends to join, or to join one via a link sent by one of your friends. From there, you can watch your program as usual, with a text chat on the side to discuss what you're seeing with your friends. Since the text chat occasionally draws your eyes away from the action, Netflix Party is not necessarily the right venue for heavy dramas or spectacular action movies. However, for a low-stakes comedy to riff on with your friends, it is perfect. Thankfully, Netflix has that department thoroughly covered. Here are 10 of the best comedies to watch in your next Netfix Party with friends and family.

The Interview Seth Rogen and James Franco's The Interview is trending on Netflix right now, which makes sense given the rumors about Kim Jong-un in the news. Regardless of what's going on in real life, their fictitious take on the mysterious country is a riot, and you will want to watch it with a group to share some of the shocks the movie has in store.

Step Brothers Take a trip back to the last decade, when big studio comedies still came out with more regularity. For many people, modern movies and streaming specials simply won't measure up to the days when Will Ferrell graced the big screen at least once a year with some new, absurd character. Step Brothers is among the finest works of this type, and is great for watching with a group since it is so quote-able.

Kung Fu Hustle Kung Fu Hustle is the kind of visceral movie experience that can't be described in mere words — you need another person there to share the giddy feeling you get when one man kicks another clear across a room. This movie blurs the line between slapstick gags and athletic stunts in the best way possible.

The Lobster If social distancing has you feeling lonely and unable to connect, you might relate to The Lobster. This absurd comedy is set in a near-future world where single people must find a mate within 45 days, or else be turned into an animal and banished to the wilderness. Something about the mixture of apathy and neediness here rings true for today's day and age.

Groundhog Day Speaking of movies that are more relevant than ever, Groundhog Day follows a man who is forced to relive the same day over and over and over again — something that many Americans in self-isolation may be able to relate to. The movie follows Bill Murray's character through stages of anger, defiance, acquiescence and productivity, perhaps providing a useful guide to viewers in these unprecedented times.

Scary Movie If you have a chatty friend group and you need a movie that won't demand your full attention, look no further than the original Scary Movie. This classic of the spoof genre will surprise you with how many laughs it still gets two decades after it was released.

Austin Powers in Goldmember Similarly, a Netflix Party centered around Austin Powers in Goldmember might be just the thing to get a group of funny friends riffing for a couple of hours. Revisit several of Mike Myers' most beloved roles as well as one often-overlooked performance by Beyonce Knowles, and see who can quote the most lines in the chat.

Hot Rod Somewhere between Saturday Night Live and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Andy Samberg starred in the forgotten gem that is Hot Rod. This movie has everything a good comedy needs — slapstick stunts, over-confident quotes and absurdly low stakes for it all. After watching this one, you might be so scared of a moped crash that you don't feel so bad about staying inside for a few more weeks.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle If you remember Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle as a goofy stoner movie about fast food, watch it again. It is that, but in many ways, it's much more as well. Of all the mid-2000s comedy movies that actually hold up against the test of time, this may be one of the most surprising of all.