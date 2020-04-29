'Waco': Netflix Viewers Can't Get Enough of Paramount Series After It Starts Streaming

Subscribers are raving after the six-episode limited series Waco dropped on Netflix. Initially airing on Paramount Network in January of 2018, the series made its way to the streamer earlier this month, where it has become an instant hit and has found new fanfare. The series had previously been available on Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.

Based on the true events of the 1993 standoff between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Branch Davidians in Waco, Texas, the official Netflix synopsis teases, "when federal authorities attempt to seize a religious compound, a standoff with its self-proclaimed leader and his followers ensues."

Waco is developed by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle and directed by John and Dennie Gordon. It stars Michael Shannon as Gary Noesner, Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh, Andrea Riseborough as Judy Schneider, Paul Sparks as Steve Schneider, Rory Culkin as David Thibodeau, Shea Whigham as Mitch Decker, Melissa Benoist as Rachel Koresh, John Leguizamo as Jacob Vazquez, Julia Garner as Michelle Jones, and Glenn Fleshler as Tony Prince.

Since its debut on the streamer, the series has consistently appeared in Netflix's Top 10 list, according to Forbes, which reported that on Tuesday, it ranked at No. 5. As of this posting, it ranks at No. 6. The series is also the No. 2 drama series on the service behind only new Netflix original teen drama Outer Banks.