Here’s What Netflix Is Adding Tomorrow

Netflix is by and large the leader when it comes to original streaming content.

Their TV shows and films dominate the headlines and have garnered the company multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and Oscar nominations.

From Orange is the New Black to Narcos their dramatic TV series have us constantly on the edge of our seat.

Then we can flip over to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt or Santa Clarita Diet and laugh ourselves right out of those seats.

If films are more your thing, you can check out the intense war-drama film Beasts of No Nation, or the dark-comedy Small Crimes.

Plus, there are tons of great comedy specials as well, featuring big name comedies like Dave Chappelle and Sarah Silverman.

There’s something new to watch on Netflix almost every single day and tomorrow there will be a ton of new originals available from the streaming giant.

Lady Dynamite: Season 2

Comedienne Maria Bamford is one of the stars who turns up on Netflix pretty often. She has her own Netflix comedy special titled Old Baby, and has been on Arrested Development, as well as done voice work on BoJack Horseman.

Tomorrow you can catch the second season of her comedy series Lady Dynamite when it launches on the streaming site.

If you want to be caught up on the first season then you could binge those dozen 30 minute episodes tonight beforehand.

Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 1

This is one your kids may be eagerly awaiting, as Dinotrux is a hugely popular kids series for Netflix which has even resulted in a toy-line.

There are five seasons of the original Dinotrux series but this will be the first season of the show under its new monikor.

Kinds of all ages will be very excited to catch up with Ty, Revvit, Garby, Dozer, and all the other characters from this exciting animated series.

Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1

Originally a manga series in the 1980s, then later adapted as an anime series in the 1990s, this will be the fist time Blazing Transfer Students (Honō no Tenkōsei) has been adapted in live-action.

For anyone not familiar, the original Blazing Transfer Student manga focused on Noboru Takizawa who transfers to a new high school where all disagreements are settled by fights. Almost immediately, Takizawa starts a fight with Ibuki Saburo, the school’s main bully, in the hopes of winning the right to date Yukari Takamura.

The series looks to be pretty funny and might make a nice addition to your watch list.

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2

This anime kids series is about four girls who “summon their inner superheroes to defend Earth and the magical kingdom of Splendorius from King Mercenare and his minions.”

Not to be confused with the regular Glitter Force series, this series follows a completely different set of characters.

If you have kids that love shows like My Little Pony and Netflix’s Lego Elves, then you might consider letting them check this out.

The Killer

If you’ve been looking for a new movie to stream, tomorrow Netflix debut’s this film about a “reclusive Cabeleira” who “sets out to discover the fate of his gunman father” but ultimately grows into be a feared assassin himself.

The Killer is a dark western that is certain to please fans of classics like The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

The film stars Diogo Morgado, Etienne Chicot, and Maria de Medeiros, and it was directed by Marcelo Galvão.

Mea Culpa

Alexis de Anda is a latin comedian who has garnered a lot of respect form her peers.

In her new Netflix special she “bares her soul about weddings, exercise, sex, gynecologists, drugs and much more.”

You can check out this “raw and outspoken” comedienne when Mea Culpa drops on Netflix tomorrow.