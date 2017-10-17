Netflix Plans to Add 80 Original Movies in 2018

Netflix has become a staple in original programming over the past couple of years, with series’ like Stranger Things, House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black and many more dominating water cooler conversations around the world.

The streaming giant is showing no signs of slowing down, and 2018 is set to be a landmark year for the company. During its Q3 earnings announcement, Netflix announced that a lot more originals were on the way.

Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said that Netflix was looking to spend a groundbreaking $8 billion on original content in 2018. A large chunk of that money will go toward 80 new movies and 30 new anime series, as well as various other TV programs.

The move toward more anime shows makes plenty of sense for the company, as the international markets continue to grow. In Q3 alone, Netflix added over 4 million international subscribers.

This original programming push comes as part of the grand plan for Netflix to be dominated by its own content. The company is hoping to have 50% of its library made up of original programs.

