‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Remake Coming, Major Rapper to Star

Jack Harlow will reportedly make his acting debut in the 20th Century reboot of the 1990s classic film White Men Can’t Jump. Deadline reports that the singer is set to star in the reimagined version of the film with the script penned by black-ish creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner are also producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing the project through their Mortal Media banner. Hall and E. Brian Dobbins will also executive produce the film.

White Men Can’t Jump is a new take on Ron Shelton’s 1992 sports comedy. The film helped to launch the careers of Woody Harrelson’s movie career as Cheers. Wesley Snipes was made an even bigger star thanks to the film. Rosie Perez also got her big break in the film.

White Men Can’t Jump follows two street basketball hustlers who at first try to hustle each other. They then team up for a bigger score. The film was trendsetting for showcasing the friendship and collaboration of Black and white men in sports. It grossed over$90 million worldwide and came in at the 16th highest-grossing film of the year. It’s since become a cult classic.

A 1992 Variety review praises the cast, noting: “All-star votes for Snipes, with his Earl “The Pearl” Monroe moves, and Woody Harrelson, with his Rick Barry perimeter touch, for their gutty, all-over-the-screen performances and high fives to Perez as Harrelson’s spunky, Jeopardy!-fanatic girlfriend.”

Harlow will star in the role originally played by Harrelson. He got the lead after his first-ever screen audition, making it a great story for Hollywood. Harlow immediately won over the filmmakers and executive producers of the film, most noticeably Barris. He also impressed many recently during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend Celebrity Game with his basketball skills.

There’s not one actor who has been picked to star as Snipes’ character. Production on the film is said to be on the fast track.