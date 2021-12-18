Netflix Orders Intense Spy Drama Starring ‘James Bond’ and ‘Games of Thrones’ Stars

Netflix has ordered an intense new spy drama series, which is set to feature stars from James Bond and Games of Thrones. According to Deadline, Quantum of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko and Game of Thrones star Oona Chaplin will appear in Treason, a new spy-thriller from Academy Award-nominated Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman. The two actresses join Daredevil actor Charlie Cox, who will also star.

Treason has been “described as meets John Le Carre,” and follows Adam Lawrence (Cox), a “trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set.” One day, Adam’s “past catches up with him in the form of Kara (Kurylenko), a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past.” Adam “is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy (Chaplin); three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.” At this time, there is no word in when Treason may premiere.

Cox is well know for his role as Daredevil/Matt Murdock in the Marvel superhero’s titular Netflix series that ran from 2015 until 2018. More recently, he appears in Kin, a dramatic crime series about the Kinsellas, a fictional Irish family who are forced to navigate life during a gangland war in Dublin. In the show, Cox plays Michael Kinsella, an estranged son who was recently released from prison, and has emerged a different man than when he went in. Speaking to Forbes about the series, Cox expressed that the complexity of his character was a huge reason why he took the role.

“That’s kind of what I was excited about. When I read it, I was excited by the challenge to play someone who you quickly get the impression that the person you’re meeting is not the person that the family was expecting to return from prison,” Cox said. “I felt like it was an opportunity to play someone who’s kind of broken, damaged, vulnerable, quiet, unassuming, speaks when spoken to, is not very boisterous or controlling and yet you can’t help but feel that the person that he was in the past is very, very different from him [now].” He added, “My hope was that there would be moments as the episodes come where you get a glimpse into who he had been and who he could still be, what he’s still capable of, the kind of violence and aggression that was his daily life not so long ago.”