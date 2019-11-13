Netflix Offers ‘The Crown’ Season 3 for Free to First-Time Subscribers in the UK

Netflix has announced that is will be offering the first episode of The Crown Season 3 for free to first-time subscribers in the United Kingdom. According to Deadline, this is not the first time the streaming service has tried this method for encouraging viewers to sign up, as they have apparently tested it areas such as India and South America. The free first episode will be available the same day the entire season debuts, Nov. 17. However, it will only be available until Dec.15.

Times change. Duty endures. Season Three of The Crown arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/c3pzvSKM6k — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 21, 2019

The new season of The Crown will feature an all-new cast, as it jumps ahead in the story of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. By the time of its eventual conclusion, the entire series is scheduled to have produced six seasons, each containing 10 episodes that run for one hour apiece. New actors and actresses are cast every two seasons, which means that Season 4 will feature the same cast as Season 3, but Seasons 5 and 6 will feature new stars.

Season 1 starred Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and Matt Smith as her husband Prince Philip. For Seasons 3 and 4, the roles will be played by Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies, respectively.

Many have questioned whether or not the real Queen Elizabeth has seen the series, and the answer is — reportedly — that, yes, she has, but she is not always a fan.

In one emotion scene in The Crown, it was implied that Philip was insensitive toward the couple’s oldest son, Prince Charles, in regard to him being subjected to bullying at the same boarding school Philip himself attended as a child. This is just one instance where Queen Elizabeth did not agree with the depiction of her family’s story.

“The Queen realizes that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the Royal Family and she cannot change that,” a Royal Family spokesperson said of the Queen’s thoughts of the scene. “But I can convey that she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son’s well-being. She was particularly annoyed at a scene in which Philip has no sympathy for a plainly upset Charles while he is flying him home from Scotland.”

The spokesperson went on to say that the Buckingham Palace’s official position is that the moment “simply did not happen.”

Photo Credit: Netflix