Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2019

October isn’t just for pumpkin spice overload — the new month also means that dozens of brand-new titles are scheduled to hit Netflix. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of October while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.
Once you’re finished checking out the full list of titles coming to Netflix in October, head over to see what titles you need to add to your list that are on the chopping block for the month.
Videos by PopCulture.com
COMING 10/1
Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
93 days
A.M.I.
Along Came a Spider
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Blow
Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle
Cheese in the Trap: Season 1
Chicago Typewriter: Season 1
Crash
Exit Wounds
Good Burger
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Honey 2
House of the Witch
Lagos Real Fake Life
Men in Black II
Moms at War
No Reservations
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
One Direction: This Is Us
Payday
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Scream 2
Senna
Signal: Season 1
Sin City
Sinister Circle
Supergirl
Superman Returns
Surf’s Up
The Bucket List
The Flintstones
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Island
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Rugrats Movie
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tomorrow with You: Season 1
Trainspotting
Troy
Tunnel: Season 1
Unaccompanied Minors
Walking Out
COMING 10/2 – 10/9
Avail. 10/2/19:
Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM
Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/3/19:
Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 10/4/19:
Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM
Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/5/19:
Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/7/19:
Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Water Diviner
Avail. 10/8/19:
Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/9/19:
Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/10/19
Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME
COMING 10/11 – 10/17
Avail. 10/11/19:
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT
The Forest of Love — NETFLIX FILM
Fractured — NETFLIX FILM
Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Insatiable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La influencia — NETFLIX FILM
Plan Coeur: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch — NETFLIX FILM
YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 10/12/19:
Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/15/19:
Dark Crimes
Avail. 10/16/19:
Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sinister 2
Avail. 10/17/19:
The Karate Kid
THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY
COMING 10/18 – 10/24
Avail. 10/18/19:
The Yard (Avlu) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Baby: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Eli — NETFLIX FILM
Interior Design Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The House of Flowers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Laundromat — NETFLIX FILM
Living with Yourself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
MeatEater: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali — NETFLIX FAMILY
Seventeen — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tell Me Who I Am — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Toon: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Unnatural Selection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Upstarts — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 10/19/19:
Men in Black
Avail. 10/21/19:
Echo in the Canyon
Free Fire
Avail. 10/22/19:
Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/23/19:
Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy
Avail. 10/24/19:
Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Revenge of Pontianak
COMING 10/25 – 10/31
Avail. 10/25/19:
A Tale of Love and Darkness
Assimilate
Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM
Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM
It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/28/19:
A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shine On with Reese: Season 1
Avail. 10/29/19:
Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/30/19:
Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 10/31/19:
Kengan Ashura: Part ll — NETFLIX ANIME
Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Raging Bull
SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT
While you wait for your favorite movie or TV title from above to drop on Netflix, get into the fall spirit with some grown-up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies and TV shows that are on Netflix right now, as we speak. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by popping in a classic horror flick? When Sally (Marilyn Burns) hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin (Paul A. Partain), set out with their friends to investigate. A tour to their family’s old farmhouse leads to the gang discovering a group of crazed, murderous outcasts, with one in particular, named Leatherface, wielding a terrifying chainsaw. The rest is history.
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available to stream now.
‘GOOSEBUMPS’
Not quite in the mood to be terrorized all month long? Dip into Netflix’s ever-full pool of nostalgia and view the world through R.L. Stine’s iconic books turned mini movies. With four seasons of Goosebumps to binge, you’ll have no shortage of the spooky tales that lined your bookshelves growing up, from classics like “It Came from beneath the Kitchen Sink,” “The Night of the Living Dummy” and “Stay Out of the Basement” to lesser known stories like “The Ghost Next Door.”
Goosebumps is available to stream on Netflix now.
‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’
Take a trip into Ryan Murphy’s bizarre universe with seven seasons of American Horror Story: Murder, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and Cult. Season 8, Apocalypse, will likely drop on the streaming service once Season 9, 1984, premieres on FX this fall. The all-star cast is led by the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Denis O’Hare and Kathy Bates, although because the show is an anthology, not every season is guaranteed an appearance from each actor. That makes the series easy to follow along for fans who haven’t seen every season.
Seasons 1 through 7 of American Horror Story are available to stream now on Netflix.
‘THE SIXTH SENSE’ (1999)
Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment team up for this unforgettable horror flick that has chilled many to the bone with its famous line, “I see dead people.” Even if you’ve seen this six-time Oscar nominated movie over and over again, the M. Night Shyamalan ending is worth the wait every time.
The Sixth Sense is now available to stream on Netflix.
‘THE CONJURING’ (2013)
Director James Wan conjures up one of his scariest feature films with a haunted house/possession storyline you might think should be tired — but he somehow spins it into an stylish and intriguing flick you can’t take your eyes off of. While big scares are still common in The Conjuring, you shouldn’t expect the standard Hollywood jump scare build-ups. Those wary of gore, violence and sexuality don’t need to worry about the film’s R rating, however, as it’s simply too frightening to squeeze into a PG-13 slot.