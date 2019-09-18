Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2019

October isn’t just for pumpkin spice overload — the new month also means that dozens of brand-new titles are scheduled to hit Netflix. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled and your queue ready for original new Netflix series and films, as well as many fan-favorite movies and TV series. Several titles will make their way to screens on the first of October while the rest will debut gradually throughout the month.

COMING 10/1

Carmen Sandiego: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Nikki Glaser: Bangin’ — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

93 days

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Blow

Bring It On, Ghost: Season 1

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle

Cheese in the Trap: Season 1

Chicago Typewriter: Season 1

Crash

Exit Wounds

Good Burger

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Honey 2

House of the Witch

Lagos Real Fake Life

Men in Black II

Moms at War

No Reservations

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

One Direction: This Is Us

Payday

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Scream 2

Senna

Signal: Season 1

Sin City

Sinister Circle

Supergirl

Superman Returns

Surf’s Up

The Bucket List

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Island

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Rugrats Movie

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tomorrow with You: Season 1

Trainspotting

Troy

Tunnel: Season 1

Unaccompanied Minors

Walking Out

COMING 10/2 – 10/9

Avail. 10/2/19:

Living Undocumented — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ready to Mingle (Solteras) — NETFLIX FILM

Rotten: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 10/3/19:

Seis Manos — NETFLIX ANIME



Avail. 10/4/19:

Big Mouth: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX FILM

Peaky Blinders: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raising Dion — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 10/5/19:

Legend Quest: Masters of Myth — NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 10/7/19:

Match! Tennis Juniors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Water Diviner



Avail. 10/8/19:

Deon Cole: Cole Hearted — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween — NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 10/9/19:

Rhythm + Flow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 10/10/19

Ultramarine Magmell — NETFLIX ANIME

COMING 10/11 – 10/17

Avail. 10/11/19:

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie — NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

The Forest of Love — NETFLIX FILM

Fractured — NETFLIX FILM

Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Insatiable: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La influencia — NETFLIX FILM

Plan Coeur: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Awakenings of Motti Wolenbruch — NETFLIX FILM

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY



Avail. 10/12/19:

Banlieusards — NETFLIX FILM



Avail. 10/15/19:

Dark Crimes



Avail. 10/16/19:

Ghosts of Sugar Land — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sinister 2



Avail. 10/17/19:

The Karate Kid

THE UNLISTED — NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 10/18 – 10/24

Avail. 10/18/19:

The Yard (Avlu) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Baby: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eli — NETFLIX FILM

Interior Design Masters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The House of Flowers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Laundromat — NETFLIX FILM

Living with Yourself — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

MeatEater: Season 8 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Little Bheem: Diwali — NETFLIX FAMILY

Seventeen — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales Collection 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tell Me Who I Am — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Toon: Seasons 1-2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unnatural Selection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Upstarts — NETFLIX FILM



Avail. 10/19/19:

Men in Black



Avail. 10/21/19:

Echo in the Canyon

Free Fire



Avail. 10/22/19:

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 10/23/19:

Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dancing with the Birds — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy



Avail. 10/24/19:

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Revenge of Pontianak

COMING 10/25 – 10/31

Avail. 10/25/19:

A Tale of Love and Darkness

Assimilate

Brigada Costa del Sol — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Brotherhood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dolemite Is My Name — NETFLIX FILM

Greenhouse Academy: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Kominsky Method: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monzon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! France (C’est du gâteau!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nailed It! Spain (Niquelao!) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rattlesnake — NETFLIX FILM

It Takes a Lunatic — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 10/28/19:

A 3 Minute Hug — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Little Miss Sumo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shine On with Reese: Season 1



Avail. 10/29/19:

Arsenio Hall: Smart & Classy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 10/30/19:

Flavorful Origins: Yunnan Cuisine — NETFLIX ORIGINAL



Avail. 10/31/19:

Kengan Ashura: Part ll — NETFLIX ANIME

Nowhere Man — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Raging Bull

SPOOKY TITLES GUARANTEED TO GET YOU IN THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT

While you wait for your favorite movie or TV title from above to drop on Netflix, get into the fall spirit with some grown-up trick-or-treating with these spooky movies and TV shows that are on Netflix right now, as we speak. Add them to your list, pop open a bag of candy corn and prepare to get scared straight.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): What better way to get into the Halloween spirit than by popping in a classic horror flick? When Sally (Marilyn Burns) hears that her grandfather’s grave may have been vandalized, she and her paraplegic brother, Franklin (Paul A. Partain), set out with their friends to investigate. A tour to their family’s old farmhouse leads to the gang discovering a group of crazed, murderous outcasts, with one in particular, named Leatherface, wielding a terrifying chainsaw. The rest is history.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is available to stream now.

‘GOOSEBUMPS’

Not quite in the mood to be terrorized all month long? Dip into Netflix’s ever-full pool of nostalgia and view the world through R.L. Stine’s iconic books turned mini movies. With four seasons of Goosebumps to binge, you’ll have no shortage of the spooky tales that lined your bookshelves growing up, from classics like “It Came from beneath the Kitchen Sink,” “The Night of the Living Dummy” and “Stay Out of the Basement” to lesser known stories like “The Ghost Next Door.”

Goosebumps is available to stream on Netflix now.

‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’

Take a trip into Ryan Murphy’s bizarre universe with seven seasons of American Horror Story: Murder, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke and Cult. Season 8, Apocalypse, will likely drop on the streaming service once Season 9, 1984, premieres on FX this fall. The all-star cast is led by the likes of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, Denis O’Hare and Kathy Bates, although because the show is an anthology, not every season is guaranteed an appearance from each actor. That makes the series easy to follow along for fans who haven’t seen every season.

Seasons 1 through 7 of American Horror Story are available to stream now on Netflix.

‘THE SIXTH SENSE’ (1999)

Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment team up for this unforgettable horror flick that has chilled many to the bone with its famous line, “I see dead people.” Even if you’ve seen this six-time Oscar nominated movie over and over again, the M. Night Shyamalan ending is worth the wait every time.

The Sixth Sense is now available to stream on Netflix.

‘THE CONJURING’ (2013)

Director James Wan conjures up one of his scariest feature films with a haunted house/possession storyline you might think should be tired — but he somehow spins it into an stylish and intriguing flick you can’t take your eyes off of. While big scares are still common in The Conjuring, you shouldn’t expect the standard Hollywood jump scare build-ups. Those wary of gore, violence and sexuality don’t need to worry about the film’s R rating, however, as it’s simply too frightening to squeeze into a PG-13 slot.