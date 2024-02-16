Netflix is Adding One of 2023's Best Horror Movies This Weekend

Netflix has a vast selection of great scary movies, and this weekend they are adding one of the best horror flicks of 2023. Beginning Saturday, Netflix subscribers can stream Eli Roth's Thanksgiving.

The bloody slasher film spawned out of a faux trailer that Roth made years ago — for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's Grindhouse movie — and follows a group of high school students in Plymouth, Massachusetts as they're stalked by a murderous pilgrim known as John Carver, named for a real-life founding settler in New England.

Thanksgiving features an incredible ensemble cast, which includes Patrick Dempsey, Addison Rae, Milo Manheim, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Nell Verlaque, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, and Gabriel Davenport. It's been announced that Thanksgiving will be getting a sequel, which is set to open in theaters in 2025.

Previously, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with Davenport — prior to the sequel news — and during our conversation he admitted that he fully expected the story to continue. "If they do a part two, you can now even dig deeper into the backstory of these characters, dig deeper into what they were going through at those moments," the actor said. "You could dig deeper into other new characters that come in. There's so much you could do, and so there definitely should be a part two."

Davenport continued, "This is an original horror film that has original cast. You don't know none of them. There's nothing, I guess appealing in the sense of, there's Hunger Games, there's Trolls, there's Napoleon, there's all the other shows that have big people in it, big stories already. They already have their stuff. This is an original that no one knows about and no one's really heard about. Don't you want to see something new? I feel like that's what people want to see."