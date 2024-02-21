3 'John Wick' Movies Are Leaving Netflix in March

John Wick fans have just a few weeks left to watch the first three movies from the franchise on Netflix, before they leave. John Wick, John Wick: Chapter 2, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum are currently available to stream on the service, but only until March 30.

The first John Wick came out in 2012 and made over $88 million on a budget of less than $30 million. The second film in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 2 — opened in 2017 and made over $170 million on a $40 million budget. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum premiered in 2019 and raked in a worldwide revenue of more than $325 million on a budget of less than $75 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4, which is not available on Netflix at this time, opened in theaters in 2023 and was the franchise's most expensive film, at $100 million budget, but it was also the biggest earner, to date, bringing in more than $440 at the global box office. Collectively, the four Keanu Reeves-starring films have made the franchise well over a billion dollars. This is on a combined budget of around $235 million. To say that the franchise is lucrative is quite an understatement.

However, it's not just financial success that keeps the franchise going, as film critics have increasingly heralded each film. As far as Rotten Tomatoes scores go, all three films are Certified Fresh, with John Wick at 87%, John Wick: Chapter 2 at 89%, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum at 90%. Continuing its rise, John Wick: Chapter 4 has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94%, making it the most acclaimed film in the series.