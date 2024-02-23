Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Feb. 23)

After spending the past several weeks stocking everything from Love Is Blind Season 6 to Avatar: The Last Airbender, Netflix is closing out the final weekend of February with even more bingeable titles. This weekend, the streamer is set to grow its content catalogue by seven TV series and movies, including four new and returning Netflix originals. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "An audit of Evelyn's laundromat triggers a heroic journey through alternate universes where the only constant is her complicated love for her family."

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2023 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport's biggest names. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films."

'Mea Culpa' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn't as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry's Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot... and dangerous."

'Through My Window: Looking at You' Premiere Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After the events of the summer, Ares and Raquel they don't see a way forward in their relationship and decide to go separate ways. But when they meet again in the winter in Barcelona, the love and desire they feel for each other is undeniable. Will they be able to find a way to get back together?"

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Type: Netflix Live Event

Synopsis: "The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards®, presented by SAG-AFTRA with Screen Actors Guild Awards, LLC will be produced by Silent House Productions. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA's robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995."

'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "A filmmaker befriends the tiny talking shell, who sets out to find his missing family and becomes an online sensation in the process."

'The Real World: Season 9' Premiere Date: Saturday, Feb. 24

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: "What happens when people stop being polite and start getting real? In this iconic, long-running reality series, strangers become roommates to find out."

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix's list of departing titles is now in full swing, with two titles exiting this weekend. On Friday, both Married at First Sight: Season 12 and The Real World: Season 12 are scheduled to leave, with several more still on the chopping block. Leaving 2/26/24

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie Leaving 2/27/24

American Pickers: Season 15 Leaving 2/28/24

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco Leaving 2/29/24

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don't Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D.

She's All That

She's the Man

Stand by Me