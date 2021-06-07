Netflix's Newest True Crime Addition is 'Sickening' Viewers

By Michael Hein

Netflix's newest true-crime documentary is "sickening" viewers. It's called Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey, and it tells the true story of a teenager who was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and brutalized in Florida in 1984. The gruesome story has viewers fuming on social media.

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey. The movie was first released in 2018, but like so many other licensed productions, it is finding a new life on Netflix. After it was added this week it became a trending topic on Twitter, where many people reported their visceral feelings during and after the documentary. Many felt that the case was not over, because the authorities who had not believed McVey at first faced no consequences.

McVey was kidnapped by serial killer Bobby Joe Long and held for 26 hours, during which time she was repeatedly raped. However, she had trouble convincing the police of this story. Viewers have been particularly horrified by the scenes where two female police officers do not believe anything McVey says.

McVey's story was already horrifying before the abduction — she was being sexually abused by her grandmother's boyfriend in her own home, possibly with her grandmother's and mother's knowledge. Still, viewers recommend the movie to others, saying that the difficulties McVey faced only make her triumphs that much better.

"Sickening & hard to watch in places but shows the incredible bravery and intelligence of a young woman going through something truly traumatic. So emotional & just amazing," one person tweeted. Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is streaming now on Netflix. Here's what people have been saying about it on social media.

Hard to Watch

Viewers admit that the documentary is hard to get through, especially with so many shocks right in the beginning. However, they recommend persevering to see the inspirational outcome.

Relief

Reaching the end of the documentary, some viewers felt relieved that McVey was vindicated, and turned out sane and whole in spite of everything.

Tentative Recommendations

In recommending the documentary to each other, users were careful to note that it is deeply upsetting. Some speculated that those with sensetivities should avoid it altogether.

Detail

Fans admired the way that McVey relied on her own memory to prove her story. They saw this as her only recourse for taking the outcome into her own hands.

Bobby Joe Long

In addition to saving herself, fans praised McVey for stopping Long from carrying out any more horrifying attacks. She had done a public service in that way.

Outrage

Fans were shocked and outraged when two female police officers refused to believe McVey. For some, this lack of solidarity was one of the most sickening parts.

Justice

Finally, some actually called for belated consequences to be brought against the police and other authority figures that refused to believe McVey. Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is streaming now on Netflix.

