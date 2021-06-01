New Netflix Movies and TV Series Coming in June 2021
June has finally arrived, so Netflix subscribers know what that means! The streamer is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month of June. Some titles will drop on June 1 but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June (what's up The Big Lebowski?!), head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June.
COMING 6/1
Super Monsters: Once Upon a Rhyme -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Abduction
American Outlaws
Bad Teacher
Black Holes | The Edge of All We Know
CoComelon: A Sunny Day for Play
Cradle 2 the Grave
Flipped
Fools Rush In
Happy Endings: Season 1
Happy Endings: Season 2
Happy Endings: Season 3
I Am Sam
Love Jones
Million Dollar Baby
Ninja Assassin
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Jogen
Seven Souls in the Skull Castle: Season Moon Kagen
Stand by Me
Starsky & Hutch
Streets of Fire
Swordfish
The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog: Season 1
The Best Man
The Big Lebowski
The Wedding Guest
The Wind
What Women Want
COMING 6/2 - 6/7
Avail. 6/2/21:
2 Hearts
Alone: Season 7
Carnaval -- NETFLIX FILM
Kim's Convenience: Season 5
Avail. 6/3/21:
Alan Saldaña: Locked Up -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Creator's File: GOLD -- NETFLIX SERIES
Dancing Queens -- NETFLIX FILM
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie: Part 1 / Part 2 -- NETFLIX FILM
Summertime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/4/21:
Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Feel Good: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sweet Tooth -- NETFLIX SERIES
Trippin' with the Kandasamys -- NETFLIX FILM
Xtreme -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/5/21:
Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/7/21:
Vampire Academy
COMING 6/9 - 6/16
Avail. 6/9/21:
Awake -- NETFLIX FILM
Fresh, Fried & Crispy -- NETFLIX SERIES
L.A.’s Finest: LA's Finest: Season 2
Tragic Jungle -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/10/21:
A Haunted House 2
Camellia Sisters
Locombianos -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/11/21:
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce): Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Lupin: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Skater Girl -- NETFLIX FILM
Trese -- NETFLIX ANIME
Wish Dragon -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/13/21:
The Devil Below
Picture a Scientist
Avail. 6/14/21:
Elite Short Stories -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/15/21:
FTA
Let's Eat
Life of Crime
Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
Rhyme Time Town: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Sir! No Sir!
Unwind Your Mind -- NETFLIX INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Workin' Moms: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/16/21:
Lowriders
Penguin Town -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Silver Skates -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 6/17 - 6/25
Avail. 6/17/21:
Black Summer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Gift: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hospital Playlist: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Katla -- NETFLIX SERIES
Silver Linings Playbook
Avail. 6/18/21:
A Family -- NETFLIX FILM
Elite: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Fatherhood -- NETFLIX FILM
Jagame Thandhiram -- NETFLIX FILM
The Rational Life -- NETFLIX SERIES
The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/19/21:
Nevertheless -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/22/21:
This Is Pop -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/23/21:
Good on Paper -- NETFLIX FILM
The House of Flowers: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM
Murder by the Coast -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/24/21:
Godzilla Singular Point -- NETFLIX ANIME
The Naked Director: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Seventh Day
Sisters on Track -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/25/21:
The A List: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Ice Road -- NETFLIX FILM
Sex/Life -- NETFLIX SERIES
COMING 6/26 - 6/30
Avail. 6/26/21:
Wonder Boy -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/28/21:
Killing Them Softly
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 6/29/21:
StarBeam: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/30/21:
America: The Motion Picture -- NETFLIX FILM
Lying and Stealing
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
COMING SOON:
Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens -- NETFLIX FILM
Jiva! -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ray -- NETFLIX SERIES
Record of Ragnarok -- NETFLIX ANIME
So Not Worth It -- NETFLIX SERIESprevnext
NEW BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST
Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Master of None - Season 3: Aziz Ansari's critically acclaimed Netflix original series is finally back for Season 3 after a years-long hiatus. In a trailer released last month ahead of the May 23 premiere date, fans got a sneak peek into what the season will look like: Lena Waithe's character Denise and her relationship with her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). The new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility and personal growth, as per the description. Waithe and Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding comedy writing for the Season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which focused on Waithe's character's relationship with her family. Master of None Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix starting May 23. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now.
'THE SONS OF SAM: A DESCENT INTO DARKNESS' - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Netflix's new four-episode docs-series focuses on the Son of Sam killings, a series of shootings that terrorized New York City between 1976 and 1977. The Son of Sam case grew into a lifelong obsession for journalist Maury Terry, who became convinced that the murders were linked to a satanic cult. Terry died in 2015, and the documentary series presents the basic story of the killings and Son of Sam killer David Berkowitz's capture, as well as Terry's theories about what happened and the disastrous effect his obsession had on his life and work.
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness is available to stream on Netflix now.
'THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW' – NETFLIX FILM
Amy Adams stars in a psychological thriller that has already garnered quite a bit of buzz thanks to a controversy surrounding the novel. Confined to her home by agoraphobia, a psychologist (Adams) becomes obsessed with her new neighbors — and solving a brutal crime she witnesses from her window. The film has been complete for about a year and was scheduled for an October 2020 theatrical release before Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, which subsequently shut down the film's production studio Fox 2000 Pictures. Netflix acquired the film from Disney and the rest is history.
The Woman in the Window will be available to stream starting Friday, May 14.
HALSTON – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ewan McGregor stars in this limited series from Ryan Murphy that tracks the meteoric rise and fall of the first American celebrity fashion designer. From the 1960s to 1980s, Halston was as famous as many movie stars, becoming best friends with Liza Minelli and running his business from a double-height all-red office encased in glass and mirrors in the Olympic Tower on Fifth Avenue. Halston is available to stream on Netflix starting Friday, May 14.