8 Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix This Week

A new week is here, and that means a new crop of show and movies is coming to Netflix.

April has already brought a slew of new options, and Netflix is just getting started.

There is a healthy mix of comedies, documentaries and sci-fi to fill your Netlfix queue up for weeks to come.

Scroll through to best TV shows and films coming to Netflix this week.

‘Call the Midwife’ Series 6: “Christmas Special 2017”

Call the Midwife is one of the most successful BBC originals currently airing, and U.S. fans will finally get to watch the show’s latest Christmas episode.

The 2017 special, which is being listed as an additional season 6 episode, sees the characters deal with a rough winter, a possibly stillborn baby and the reveal of a family’s abusive past.

Call the Midwife’s “Christmas Special 2017” will be available on Tuesday.

‘Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up’

Kevin James is taking a break from his CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait to get back into the stadup.

According to Netflix’s synopsis, the 52-year-old comic will tackle “awkward fan photos, how encores in the entertainment industry are insincere, annoying food allergies and the unique abilities (or lack thereof) that his children possess.”

Kevin James: Never Don’t Give Up will stream globally starting Tuesday.

‘Psychokinesis’

Foreign cinema fans will want to check out Psychokinesis, Netflix’s collaboration with Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-Ho.

According to the film’s synopsis, it will tackle “a unique theme of superpowers where a father sets out to save his troubled daughter with superpowers that suddenly appeared in him one day.”

Psychokinesis will be available on Wednesday.

‘Bill Nye: Science Guy’

While Netflix viewers can already enjoy Bill Nye the Science Guy and Bill Nye Saves the World, fans of the beloved science advocate will get to see a whole new side of him in the documentary Bill Nye: Science Guy.

The film, which recently premiered on PBS, follows Nye as he tries to spread knowledge of climate change and other issues.

Bill Nye: Science Guy will be available on Wednesday.

‘3%’: Season 2

As one of Netflix’s biggest Spanish-language shows, 3% has become a fan-favorite worldwide.

The sci-fi thriller focuses on a young woman competing in a series of dystopian trials to improve her way of life and status in society.

Season 2 of 3% will be available on Friday.

‘The Week Of’

Adam Sandler and Netflix have partnered for some of the streaming giants biggest films, and they may have yet another hit on their hands.

The Week Of stars Sandler and Chris Rock, who play dads with children getting married to each other.

The Week Of will be available on Friday.

‘Bobby Kennedy for President’

The United States lost a bright beacon of politics when Robert F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1968. Netflix’s latest documentary project, Bobby Kennedy for President, aims to capture the late politician’s legacy.

Some of Kennedy’s staffers and friends are interviewed for the fourt-part series, including: William Vanden Heuvel, Dolores Huerta, Rep. John Lewis, Harry Belafonte, Paul Schrade, Marian Wright Edelman and Peter Edelman.

Bobby Kennedy for President will be available on Friday.

‘Jane the Virgin’: Season 4

Jane the Virgin‘s fourth season wrapped up on April 20, so that means it will be on Netflix eight days later due to the CW’s licensing agreement with the service.

For those unfamiliar with the series, Gina Rodriguez stars as a young woman who is accidentally artificially inseminated with her boss’ (Justin Baldoni) sperm. Season 4 sees both characters dealing with various romantic entanglements, including with one another.

Season 4 of Jane the Virgin will stream on Saturday.

